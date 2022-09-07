India captain Rohit Sharma reacts after being defeated by Sri Lanka by six-wickets in the Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Dubai on September 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

Bharat Biotech’s intra-nasal COVID vaccine gets emergency use approval

Bharat Biotech’s ChAd36-SARS-CoV-S COVID-19 (Chimpanzee Adenovirus Vectored) recombinant nasal vaccine has been approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for primary immunization against COVID-19 in 18+ age group for restricted use in emergencies, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted on Tuesday. This is India’s first intranasal vaccine for COVID-19.

Asia Cup, Super 4 | Men in Blue on the brink of elimination after losing to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka held off a fighting India to record a six-wicket win in their Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Dubai on September 6, 2022. Only a few favourable results, and an India win in its last Super 4 match (against Afghanistan on Thursday) can allow the side to progress to the final.

U.S. authors Elizabeth Strout, Percival Everett among Booker Prize finalists

American authors Elizabeth Strout and Percival Everett are up against writers from Britain, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka as finalists for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction.

Don’t ignore organisational responsibilities, Shah tells BJP Ministers

Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda on Tuesday told senior leaders and Ministers serving in the Narendra Modi government to not ignore organisational work of the party, as part of the BJP’s preparation for the 2024 General Elections

Supreme Court may take up Shiv Sena case on September 7

Chief Justice of India U.U. Lalit on Tuesday indicated that the Supreme Court may list on Wednesday the dispute between former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde over the "real" Shiv Sena.

Liz Truss to focus on economy, energy and healthcare as British Prime Minister

Former U.K. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who was declared the winner of the Conservative Party leadership contest on Monday, beating former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, was appointed Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on Tuesday by its monarch, Queen Elizabeth II.

Does EWS quota violate Basic Structure? Constitution Bench asks Union, States, parties to ‘crystallise’ their thoughts by Thursday

A Constitution Bench on Tuesday asked the Centre, States and petitioners to firm up a slew of concerns raised in the Supreme Court about granting reservation on a purely economic basis, one of them being whether it is a violation of the very basic structure of the Constitution to exclude Scheduled Castes, Tribes and some of the most impoverished, socially and educationally backward classes in the country from the scope of the quota.

Bangladesh shares wish list of military hardware for procurement from India

Marking some progress on the delayed implementation of the $500 million defence Line of Credit (LoC) extended by India to Bangladesh, Dhaka has recently shared a wish list of military platforms and systems that its armed forces would like to procure from India, according to official sources. This includes a diverse range of equipment, including a floating dock, and logistics ship and oil tanker for the Bangladesh Navy, among others.

Quad officials discuss China concerns in the Indo-Pacific, Quad vaccine initiative

Shared concerns over China’s moves in both the Indian Ocean Region and the Pacific Island countries, as well as the situation in Sri Lanka, came up during the Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) of Quad countries, that ended on Tuesday in Delhi, diplomatic sources told The Hindu.

Sidhique Kappan has deep links with PFI, Uttar Pradesh tells Supreme Court

The State of Uttar Pradesh in Supreme Court has objected to Kerala journalist Sidhique Kappan’s plea for bail, saying he has “deep links” with “extremist” PFI and its top leadership.

SC asks Punjab and Haryana CMs to meet within the month on SYL canal dispute

The Supreme Court on Tuesday drew an assurance from the State of Punjab that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will meet his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar “within this month” to discuss the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal which has been languishing for two decades.

No summons from Indian government over Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page, says Wikimedia Foundation

Responding to allegations from Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar of “deliberate efforts to incitement,” the Wikimedia Foundation, which runs Wikipedia, said cricketer Arshdeep Singh’s Wikipedia page had been corrected and secured, with only “trusted editors” now allowed to modify it.

SC bats for disabled IPS candidates

The Supreme Court on Tuesday wondered whether the government can “lower the scale” of eligibility for disabled candidates applying for the Indian Police Service (IPS) even as the petitioners said if Israeli, American, and Canadian forces can accommodate the disabled, India can well try.

NCDC branches in States will boost public health infrastructure: Mansukh Mandaviya

“Disease surveillance plays a crucial part in disease prevention, control and management. The regional branches of National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) will pay a pivotal part and will provide a boost to public health infrastructure with prompt surveillance, rapid detection and monitoring of diseases thereby enabling early interventions,” said Health Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on September 6, after he virtually laid the foundation stone for NCDC branches in six States (Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh).

Vedant Patel becomes first Indian-American to hold daily U.S. State Dept. press conference

Vedant Patel, the Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, has created history by becoming the first Indian-American to hold the daily State Department news conference that his fellow colleagues said did with the utmost professionalism and clear communication.