Bengal Governor dubs Aparajita Bill a ‘political gimmick’, seeks technical report

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on Thursday (September 5, 2024) sought a technical report on The Aparajita Women and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024 and dubbed the legislation a “political gimmick”, observing that similar legislations from other States were pending with the President.

Public Accounts Committee to hold ‘performance review’ of regulatory bodies

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) headed by senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha member K.C. Venugopal will hold a performance review of “regulatory bodies established by Act of Parliament”, such as the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). The PAC will also audit “fees, tariffs, user charges and so on” levied at public infrastructure such as airports. Currently, seven Indian airports are managed by the Adani Group.

Rajnath Singh stresses on need to evolve joint military vision to face future wars

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (September 5, 2024) called for capability development in space and electronic warfare, with a focus on increasing the use of the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), describing them as integral to tackling modern-day challenges. He said this while addressing the Joint Commanders’ Conference in Lucknow on its 2nd and final day.

BJP faces rebellion in Haryana as Minister, MLA quit in protest

Denied tickets to the forthcoming Assembly election in Haryana, several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Jail Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala, have announced their decision to quit and contest against the party’s official candidates less than 24 hours after the saffron party came out with its first list of 67 candidates on Wednesday.

National Medical Commission withdraws new MBBS curriculum

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn the Competency-Based Medical Education Curriculum (CBME) Guidelines, 2024 published recently.

Centre extends ceasefire with insurgent group for ‘lasting peace’ in Nagaland

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Thursday (September 5, 2024) that the ceasefire agreement between the Government of India and the Niki Sumi faction of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (K) has been extended by one year. The agreement document said that it was being done “to bring about a lasting peace in the State of Nagaland with the involvement of Naga people.”

Willing to get disability examined in AIIMS, Puja Khedkar tells Delhi HC

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on Thursday (September 5, 2024) told the Delhi High Court that she was willing to get herself medically examined at AIIMS after the Delhi police said one of her disability certificates may be “forged” and “fabricated”.

Joint parliamentary panel on Waqf bill gets 8 lakh petitions from public, institutions

The Parliament’s Joint Committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has so far received eight lakh petitions from institutions and the public, according to sources. The panel had its third meeting on Thursday (September 5, 2024) during which officials from three Ministries — Urban Affairs, Road Transport, and Railways — gave presentations on the implications of the legislation.

Centre asks Karnataka Labour Department to intervene on delayed onboarding of Infosys campus recruits

The office of the Chief Labour Commissioner, under the Ministry of Labour and Employment, has directed the Karnataka Labour Department to investigate the alleged exploitation of young IT graduates by the Bengaluru-based tech firm Infosys Ltd. following the delayed onboarding of its campus recruits in 2022.

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to revised U.S. 2020 election indictment

Donald Trump pleaded not guilty on Thursday (September 5, 2024) to criminal charges in a revised federal indictment accusing the former U.S. President of attempting to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election.

Hunter Biden enters surprise guilty plea to avoid tax trial months after his gun conviction

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, pleaded guilty on Thursday (September 5, 2024) to federal tax charges, a surprise move he said was meant to spare his family another painful and embarrassing criminal trial after his gun case conviction just months ago.