Fire personnel evacuate residents of flooded Rainbow Layout, due to Halanayakanahalli Lake breach after heavy rains, on Sarjapur road, in Bengaluru on September 5, 2022. | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

At least seven pacts likely as Hasina arrives in Delhi

India and Bangladesh are expected to sign at least seven agreements on September 6, 2022 covering diverse areas such as water sharing, connectivity, defence and trade, The Hindu has learnt. The agreements will be sealed following official-level talks that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold with her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Heavy rain brings Bengaluru to its knees

More spells of heavy rain on Sunday night and Monday evening brought Bengaluru to its knees as roads were inundated, rainwater entered homes, flights were diverted, buses and other vehicles broke down, schools were shut and boats were pressed into service.

Preventive detentions in 2021 up by 23.7% compared to year before

Preventive detentions in 2021 saw a rise of over 23.7% compared to the year before, with over 1.1 lakh people being placed under preventive detention, according to the latest crime statistics released by the National Crime Records Bureau last month.

Audit report flags misuse of funds in Madhya Pradesh

A confidential 36-page report by the Madhya Pradesh Accountant-General has unearthed an alleged fraud to the tune of several crores in the State’s nutrition programme for schoolchildren.

Pakistan accepts body of terrorist who tried to attack an Army frontier post: Officials

The body of a Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) infiltrator, who was captured alive on August 21 near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, was handed over to Pakistani officials on Monday.

AAP says officer was ‘under pressure’; CBI calls it misleading

The death of a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer by suicide became a political issue in the national capital, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alleging that the officer had been under pressure to “illegally” frame Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia, which the CBI termed as “mischievous” and “misleading”.

Supreme Court asks whether the right to wear hijab can be exercised in a school with a dress code

The Supreme Court on Monday asked whether a student can exercise her private religious right to wear a hijab in a school which adheres to a dress code. "You may have a right to wear a hijab, but can you wear that right to school?" a Bench of Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia formulated the substantial question of law on a batch of petitions filed by students from Karnataka who were prohibited entry into their classrooms for wearing hijab.

Nitish meets Rahul Gandhi; his first meeting with Congress leadership in five years

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on his first visit to New Delhi after breaking ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and returning to the Mahagatbandhan with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, met former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday evening at the latter’s residence.

Rahul Gandhi announces slew of promises in poll-bound Gujarat

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday announced a host of promises including free electricity, farm loan waiver, compensation to Covid-hit families, 10 lakh new jobs and 3,000 new English medium schools for the people of Gujarat, if the Congress is voted to power in the State.

Amit Shah asks party cadre to teach a lesson to Uddhav faction in BMC election

Upping the ante against Uddhav Thackeray and his Shiv Sena faction ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Corporation (BMC) poll, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday lashed out at the Sena president, accusing Mr. Thackeray of deceiving the BJP during Sena-BJP alliance in the past, while exhorting his party cadre to teach the Thackeray faction a lesson in the upcoming civic body election.

MEA seeks time for decision on students who fled Ukraine

The Centre on Monday in the Supreme Court indicated that the Ministry of External Affairs may have taken a “favourable view” towards allowing Indian students who fled strife-torn Ukraine to continue their medical studies in India even as it sought time to consult the Health Ministry.