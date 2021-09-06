Morning Digest: Trained militants could penetrate into J&K, warns Central agency; Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest player in Open era to reach US Open quarters, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Union Government has warned of possible infiltration by battle-hardened militants into India along the Afghanistan border taking advantage of the weak and porous security systems there.

Following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) warning that it has identified counterfeit versions of the Covishield vaccine in Southeast Asia and Africa, the Union Health Ministry has written to all States and Union Territories to identify counterfeit/falsified Covishield vaccines in India. Monitoring teams for COVID-19 vaccination in States are being provided with details for due diligence.

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player in the Open era to reach the quarter-finals of the men's tournament at Flushing Meadows after the 18-year-old Spaniard beat Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 5-7 6-1 5-7 6-2 6-0 on Sunday.

An analysis of a tourism development scheme launched in Uttar Pradesh has shown that most of the MLAs — especially those of Opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) — have chosen Hindu religious, spiritual and cultural sites for promotion.

The J&K authorities on Sunday extended the mobile Internet blockade up to September 6 amid signs of improvement in the situation, four days after senior separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 92, died here.

One of the key back channel dialogue facilitators in Afghanistan, the Afghanistan wing of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs has received a death warrant from the Islamic State in Kabul, a representative of the organisation has informed.

Inspirational, incredible and indomitable. India's paralympians managed to be all these and much more in an epoch-making campaign at the Tokyo Games where an unparalleled 19 medals, including five gold, helped them sign off 24th in the overall tally — the highest ever.

Senior players Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara didn't take the field during the England second innings on the fourth day of the fourth Test here, having sustained a knee and ankle injury respectively during their stand of 153.

England's under-fire opening pair made a confident start after an indomitable Shadul Thakur and a calm Rishabh Pant ensured a 367-run lead for India as the fourth Test entered an engrossing home stretch.

At least four planes chartered to evacuate several hundred people seeking to escape the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan have been unable to leave the country for days, officials said Sunday, with conflicting accounts emerging about why the flights weren’t able to take off as pressure ramps up on the United States to help those left behind to flee.

Precious metals remained in a broad range, devoid of any significant trend in August. After dropping to a low of $1,677, there was a sharp recovery in Comex gold price in the latter half of August. The weakness in the U.S. dollar played a key role in the recovery of precious metals’ prices. The drop in the U.S. bond yields, too, helped in the recovery of precious metals.

Taking the security agencies by surprise, foreign militants outnumber local militants in north Kashmir — comprising three districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara — in a changing trend, according to official figures.

Appealing to parties to stop playing politics over COVID-19, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said ‘agitations’ must be directed at preventing the recurrence of a third wave and not for reopening of temples which would only serve to spread the virus.

The Ladakh administration has decided to issue “Resident Certificate” only to the Permanent Resident Certificate holders of the region, unlike J&K where new domicile laws allowed outsiders too to apply for jobs, land and other facilities.

Four people are dead including a mother still cradling her now-deceased baby after a massive gunfight early Sunday with a former Marine Florida sheriff said was "ready for battle" and so aggressive he tried to wrestle a gun from police from his hospital gurney after being captured.