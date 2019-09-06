Morning digest: U.S. urges easing of restrictions in Kashmir, Romila Thapar declines to send CV to JNU, and more

The U.S. government has expressed continuing concern over the situation in Kashmir following India’s abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, a move which stripped the State’s special status, and the ensuing restrictions in place in the region.

Historian Romila Thapar has refused to submit her curriculum vitae to the administration of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), which says it is “reviewing” her position as Professor Emerita. Instead she has written a letter explaining what her status means.

Sahitya Akademi Award-winning writer Kiran Nagarkar died on Thursday at the age of 77. He suffered a brain haemorrhage on September 2 and breathed his last on September 5.

The medical records at the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) on a deceased Srinagar youth, who the police claimed had succumbed to stone injuries sustained during a clash, show that he had suffered “multiple pellet perforations on the head and eye”.

Will India’s Vikram alight on the moon in the wee hours of September 7? Will Chandrayaan-2 create space history and make us the first country to place a spacecraft on moon’s promising southern polar region? Will the tricoloured wheels of rover Pragyan touchdown on the bumpy lunar surface?

Odisha police have rescued more than 3000 children including 82 from outside State by coordinating with Women and Child Development department and non-governmental organisations.

Ahead of the formal launch of his new book, The Hindu Way, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor spoke with The Hindu on a range of issues. "To my mind, elections would be the only way forward. Any of us can give an answer but it means nothing that reflects the will of the karyakartas (workers)... We can not be an undemocratic party in a democracy. We are fighting for democratic space and democratic rights."

Two late goals, aided by defensive errors, saw Oman come from behind to take all three points against Indian in the first FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium on Thursday.

Australia's Steve Smith took his run-spree this Ashes to a new level as he returned to international cricket with a superb double century against England in Manchester on Thursday.

A rampaging Serena Williams moved to the brink of a record equalling 24th career Grand Slam title on Thursday storming past Elina Svitolina 6-3 6-1 to book her spot in the U.S. Open final.