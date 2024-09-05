Employ ex-servicemen, State security forces in high-risk areas of hospitals: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry has suggested employing ex-servicemen as security personnel in hospital areas which have been identified as high-risk, as one of the measures to enhance safety and security for doctors and healthcare workers. Manpower can also be engaged from State security forces, it said.

Turkiye seeks to join the BRICS bloc of emerging economies, a Kremlin official says

NATO member Turkiye has applied for membership in the BRICS bloc of developing economies, a senior Kremlin official said on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), as Russia and China seek to counter the West’s global influence.

Ex-principal of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Hospital moves SC; challenges CBI probe against him

Former principal of Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, Sandip Ghosh, has moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Calcutta High Court transferring the probe into allegations of irregularities in tender processes and mismanagement against him from a Special Investigation Team to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Companies bought over by the Adani Group got ‘haircut’ of 96% to 42% on loans from public sector banks: Congress

The Congress on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) claimed data revealed by the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) shows that public sector banks took a 74% “hair cut” on their outstanding dues in 10 financially stressed companies after the Adani Group bought them over.

Economic empowerment of women will lead to country’s progress: President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) said economic empowerment of women will lead to the country’s progress and development, and asked men to help women achieve their dreams by identifying their capabilities.

To deter defection, Himachal Assembly passes Bill barring pension to disqualified MLAs

To discourage MLAs from switching parties, the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) passed a Bill to revoke pensions of legislators disqualified under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution. The Bill also allows the recovery of pension already drawn by the disqualified members.

PM Modi failed to protect people of Manipur: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “miserably failed” to protect the people of Manipur and his government has “nothing” to mitigate the cycle of violence that the State has been caught up in for the past 16 months, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Haryana Assembly polls: BJP names 67 candidates, CM Nayab Singh Saini fielded from Ladwa

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) came out with its first list of 67 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly poll, dropping at least eight sitting MLAs, including two Ministers. Another three MLAs have been shifted to contest in new constituencies, including Chief Minister Nayab Saini, who has been fielded from Kurukshetra’s Ladwa.

EPFO pensioners to get payments from any bank, branch

The Union Labour Ministry has cleared a proposal for Centralised Pension Payment System (CPPS) for about 78 lakh pensioners under the Employees’ Pension Scheme, 1995. The new system enables pension disbursement through any bank, any branch across the country.

90% of projects under Smart Cities Mission completed: Urban Affairs Ministry

The Smart Cities Mission (SCM), which was launched to enhance the quality of life in urban spaces, has completed more than 90% of the total projects.

Deadly strike hits Ukraine’s Lviv as Moscow advances in east

A Russian strike on west Ukraine’s Lviv, hundreds of kilometres from the front, killed seven persons on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), authorities said as Moscow claimed advances in the war-torn nation’s east.

India, South Africa ink pact on submarine rescue operations

The navies of India and South Africa on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) signed an implementation agreement to enhance submarine rescue support cooperation that ensures the “safety of the South African Navy’s submarine crew in times of distress or accident.”

Rains cause extensive damage to standing crop, claim 49 lives in Gujarat

Heavy downpours in Gujarat since the last week of August have caused massive damage to standing crops and claimed 49 lives. Crops were affected in Kutch, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, and several other districts that have been flooded for days

Aparajita Bill is a knee-jerk response, say experts, while victims’ parents decry fewer night working hours for women

Emphasising that stricter punishment does not act as a deterrent and reduce the rate of crime, legal experts have termed the Aparajita Woman and Child (West Bengal Criminal Laws Amendment) Bill, 2024, which prescribes the death penalty for almost all kinds of rape, a “knee-jerk reaction” to the gruesome rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH).

Excise policy scam: Supreme Court to hear on September 5 Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas against arrest by CBI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions challenging the legality of his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and for bail in the Delhi excise policy case.

Army seeks to lower dependence on Chinese equipment

Acknowledging that the use of Chinese equipment in drones is a “live issue” and anything remotely to do with data is where the vulnerability lies, Maj Gen C. S. Mann, additional director general of the Army Design Bureau, said that the Government has taken some actions and “appropriate methodology to address this will come into effect.” He added that there was no specific timeline.

Latest ILO study links AI to dip in labour income

Inequality is on the rise as the share of labour income has stagnated worldwide and a large share of youth remain out of employment, education, or training, according to the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) World Employment and Social Outlook: September 2024 Update, released in Geneva on Wednesday (September 4, 2024). A major reason for this fall in labour income, according to the report, is artificial intelligence or AI.

Archer Harvinder Singh wins historic gold in Paralympics

Tokyo Games bronze-winner Harvinder Singh became the first Indian archer to win a gold medal at the Paralympics, beating Poland’s Lukasz Ciszek in a lop-sided final in Paris on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

Dharambir shatters Asian record for gold, Soorma secures silver in club throw

Dharambir smashed the Asian record to claim the gold medal while his compatriot Pranav Soorma clinched the silver as Indian club throwers dominated the men's F51 event at the Paralympics here on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).