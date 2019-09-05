Morning digest: Death toll in Punjab factory blaze increases to 23, British PM in limbo after MPs reject his Brexit plan, and more

The agreement on the Kartarpur Corridor project, which will open the famed pilgrimage centre to Indians, could not be signed on Wednesday after Pakistan declared that it would charge fees from the visitors. A statement from government sources said the two sides, which met in Attari, were in agreement on most points, but the final pact stalled over key differences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and the two leaders pledged to deepen the robust bilateral ties in a number of areas, including in economic and defence sectors.

A month after Jammu and Kashmir was placed under severe restrictions following the revocation of its special status under Article 370, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said on Wednesday that no decision has been taken to release political leaders once they furnished a bond.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to look into a complaint made by Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ayodhya appeals, about an alleged instance of intimidation and attack on him.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message on Independence Day, the Union government is working on a multi-ministerial plan to discourage the use of single use plastics across the country, likely to kick off on October 2, Gandhi Jayanti.

Mumbaikars woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning, which lead to waterlogging in several key spots and affected the city’s suburban railway system and traffic.

While the island city received light rain in the morning, the eastern and western suburbs received between 11 mm and 14 mm of rainfall from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m.

In current situation when thousands of patients are rushing to government hospitals and health centres suspecting dengue, malaria, Telangana Diagnostic Central Hub, Narayanguda, ran out of dengue testing kits.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was left in limbo on Wednesday after MPs voted to derail his Brexit plan and rejected his call for an early election to break the political deadlock.

Just six weeks after taking office, Mr. Johnson lost his majority in the House of Commons as his own MPs joined opposition parties to stop him taking Britain out of the EU next month without a deal.

The Afghan government expressed doubts on Wednesday about a prospective deal between the U.S. and the Taliban, saying officials need more information about the risks it poses.

Steve Smith continued his outstanding Ashes form, striking an unbeaten 60 as Australia recovered from a bad start to reach 170-3 at the close of the rain-affected first day of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

India gets its FIFA World Cup 2022 and AFC Asian Cup 2023 qualification underway when it hosts Oman at the Indira Gandhi stadium in Guwahati on Thursday.

Grigor Dimitrov stepped out of Roger Federer’s shadow on Tuesday to claim a spot in the U.S. Open semi-finals with a shock 3-6 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-2 win over the wounded Swiss.