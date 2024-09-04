Nine Maoists killed in Dantewada; over 150 killed in Chhattisgarh in 2024

Nine Maoists, including six women, were killed by security forces in an anti-Naxal operation conducted in the forests along the border of Chhattisgarh’s ​​​​Dantewada and Bijapur districts on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), according to the police.

Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Centre moves Supreme Court, alleges ‘unpardonable’ non-cooperation by West Bengal

The Centre has moved the Supreme Court seeking a direction to West Bengal to co-operate and logistically support the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel providing security at the R.G. Kar hospital and college premises in Kolkata following the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

Former principal of RG Kar Medical College Sandip Ghosh sent to 8-day police custody

The former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, Dr. Sandip Ghosh, was sent to 8-day police custody on Tuesday (September 3, 2024). The next hearing of the case will be on September 10.

Faridabad shooting was ‘a misunderstanding’, no evidence to back cow vigilante theory, say police

Over a week after a teenager travelling in a car with his friends was chased and shot dead by a gang of five people in Faridabad, the Haryana police on Tuesday claimed that this was a case of mistaken identity with shots being fired due to a “misunderstanding”.

Actor Nivin Pauly alleges conspiracy behind allegations of sexual abuse against him

Actor Nivin Pauly has alleged a conspiracy behind the allegation of sexual abuse levelled against him by a woman on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Madhya Pradesh High Court dumps plea against Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) disposed off a petition against the release of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut starrer Emergency, after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) submitted that the clearance to the film has been kept on hold.

Centre, Tripura government to sign peace pact with two insurgent groups

The Union government and the State of Tripura will sign an agreement with two insurgent groups on Wednesday (September 4, 2024), in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

U.S. Ambassador calls on Congress chief Kharge

Eric Garcetti, the Ambassador of United States to India, made a courtesy call on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) at the latter’s official residence in New Delhi.

4.15 lakh people affected by rain and flood in Andhra Pradesh

Thousands of denizens, who are enduring one of the worst flood furies in the last several decades in Vijayawada, on Tuesday (August 3, 2024) were seen moving out of their houses to safety as the flood water receded a little, allowing them to wade through the flooded streets.

Drones used in Manipur violence may have been assembled locally

The drones used to bomb two Meitei-dominated villages in Imphal West district in Manipur on September 1 were likely assembled locally and ammunition looted from police armouries were used in the attack, a government source told The Hindu.

Deepthi Jeevanji wins bronze in women's 400m T20 category in Paris Paralympics

India's world champion Deepthi Jeevanji won a bronze medal in the women's 400m T20 category race, clocking 55.82 seconds in the Paris Paralympics on Tuesday (September 3, 2024).

Indians win silver and bronze in both men's high jump T63 and javelin throw F46

Indians won two medals each— silver and bronze₹ in both men's high jump T63 and javelin throw F46 categories as the country's all five podium finishes at the Paralympics on Tuesday (September 3, 2024) came from para-athletics here.