Bengal doctors threaten fresh protests over hospital violence

Thousands of junior doctors in West Bengal’s government hospitals have threatened to strike work again after an attack against doctors and medical staff at the Sagore Dutta Medical College and Hospital (MCH) in North 24 Parganas a few days ago .Representatives of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front said that they are waiting for the Supreme Court hearing scheduled for Monday (September 30, 2024) and will go on strike if the situation does not improve. “We want to give some time to the government. If the situation does not change, we will start a complete cease-work again from Monday evening,” a representative said.

Hezbollah confirms a seventh top commander was killed in Israeli strikes in recent days

The Israeli military said Sunday (September 29, 2024) it has killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike as the Lebanese militant group was reeling from a string of devastating blows and the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah .The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah’s Central Council, was killed on Saturday (September 28, 2024). Hezbollah confirmed his death, making him the seventh senior Hezbollah leader slain in Israeli strikes in a little over a week. They include founding members who had evaded death or detention for decades.

J&K Assembly Polls: 23 government officials suspended, 6 ad-hoc employees disengaged from services for model code violations

Twenty-three government employees were suspended and services of six ad-hoc and casual labourers were discontinued for taking part in election campaigning in Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Monday (September 23, 2024) .The action was taken to ensure transparency in the ongoing Assembly Elections in the Union Territory. “Taking cognizance of participation of government employees in election campaigning and related political activities, 23 officials were suspended besides disengaging six contractual and ad-hoc employees for violating Model code of conduct (MCC) guidelines,” Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) P. K. Pole said.

92% of workers cleaning urban sewers, septic tanks are from SC, ST, OBC groups

In a first-of-its-kind attempt to enumerate people engaged in the hazardous cleaning of sewers and septic tanks in India’s cities and towns, government data gathered from over 3,000 urban local bodies in 29 States and Union Territories shows that 91.9% of the 38,000 workers profiled so far belong to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), or other backward class (OBC) communities. Of the profiled workers, 68.9% were SC, 14.7% were OBC, 8.3% were ST, and 8% were from the general category.

Will remain in politics till PM is ousted from power: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge vowed to fight for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that he would remain active in politics until Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ousted from power. Mr. Kharge’s remarks came amid criticism of the BJP-led government at the Centre for its handling of the Union territory, particularly regarding the delay of elections. “We will fight to restore statehood. We are not going to leave it. I am 83 years old, I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive until PM Modi is removed from power. I will listen to you. I will fight for you,” Kharge told a public rally here after he was provided medical assistance at the rally venue.

Congress demands Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation after case against her in Karnataka

The Congress on Sunday demanded the resignation of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman after a case was lodged against her and others on directions of a special court in Karnataka, which was hearing a complaint relating to the now-scrapped electoral bonds scheme. Addressing a press conference, senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi and general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh reiterated the party’s demand for a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry through a Special Investigation Team (SIT) into the whole electoral bond scheme.

Donald Trump, anxious for a win in Pennsylvania, holds rally in Erie

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on Sunday, his fourth campaign stop in a month in what has become the 2024 campaign’s most hotly contested state. The former president had begun addressing supporters in Erie, in Pennsylvania’s northwest corner, shortly after 2 p.m. local time (1800 GMT). His rally comes one month to the day after his running mate, U.S. Senator JD Vance, held his own event in the lakeside city, and six days before Trump is due to hold another rally in western Pennsylvania, on Oct. 5.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says former rival, Gideon Saar, has joined his Cabinet

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin on Sunday appointed a former rival, Gideon Saar, as a member of his Cabinet. The move expands Netanyahu’s governing coalition and helps entrench the Israeli leader in office. Under their agreement, Mr. Netanyahu said Mr. Saar would be given a spot in the Security cabinet, the body that oversees the management of the ongoing war.

How a new film is setting the narrative for Maharashtra poll

As political campaigning moves away from the traditional methods to the realm of social media and audio-visual medium, political parties have shifted their focus accordingly. The recently released movie, Dharmaveer 2, in Maharashtra is an effort to set the narrative for the upcoming Assembly election. Apart from serving as the biography of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, the movie justifies the rebellion that split Shiv Sena.

Austria’s Freedom Party secures first far-right national election win since World War II

The Freedom Party secured the first far-right national parliamentary election victory in post-World War II Austria on Sunday, finishing ahead of the governing conservatives after tapping into anxieties about immigration, inflation, Ukraine and other issues. But its chances of governing were unclear.

Badlapur case: Accused Akshay Shinde buried in Ulhasnagar

“The body of the Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde was buried in a crematorium in Ulhasnagar in Thane district on Sunday (September 29, 2024),” a police official said. “The burial took place at Shantinagar crematorium at around 6 p.m. amid heavy police bandobast as the site had seen protests from some local residents and outfits who were opposing the move,” the official added. Mr. Shinde was shot dead at around 6.15 p.m. on September 23 at Mumbra Bypass while being taken to Badlapur from Taloja Jail in connection with the probe into a case filed on the complaint of his former wife.

Hemant Soren is luring voters with govt. schemes ahead of Assembly election: Babulal Marandi

Jharkhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Babulal Marandi on Sunday (September 29, 2024) accused Chief Minister Hemant Soren of luring people by rolling out several schemes ahead of the Assembly election. Mr. Marandi also alleged that Mr. Soren had cheated the people of Jharkhand. “He cheated the people of Jharkhand for five years and when the election is near, Hemant Soren dana daal rahe hai taki bholibhali janata phas jaye (Hemant Soren feeding the bait so that the innocent public is trapped in his hook),” Mr. Marandi said.

PM Modi slams previous governments for ‘lack of planning and vision’

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised previous governments for their lack of vision and planning in urban development. He said the Pune Metro project would have been stalled under the “old work culture” which his government had moved away from .Mr. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth ₹11,200 crore in Maharashtra, via video conferencing, highlighting the completion of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro as a key step in enhancing the quality of life in the city. He argued that the old approach of previous administrations would have prevented the Pune Metro project from even starting.

IPL auction | Overseas players’ earnings capped at ₹18 crore

In a bid to ensure that Indian cricketers end up raking in the most money in the Indian Premier League (IPL) player auction, the IPL governing council has capped an overseas player’s earning at the mini-auction at ₹18 crore, the highest permissible retention fees .The decision was made while finalising the IPL player auction rules here on Saturday night. Later, a document with salient features about player regulations for the IPL 2025 player auction was shared with the franchises and BCCI affiliates.