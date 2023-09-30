Morning Digest | India is non-Western, not anti-Western, says Jaishankar in Washington; New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralysed, and more

September 30, 2023 07:11 am | Updated 07:11 am IST

Afghan consulates counter embassy’s decision to shut down

As Afghanistan’s last remaining diplomats in Delhi plan their exit, citing a resource crunch and lack of support from the Ministry of External Affairs, the move to shut down the Embassy could cast a long shadow on the future of about 25,000 Afghan refugees in India. According to the diplomats, it could also allow the Taliban to take control of the missions in India.

Cauvery dispute | Cauvery Water Management Authority upholds panel’s decision

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on September 29 upheld the decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC), asking Karnataka to release 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to Tamil Nadu till October 15. It also told Karnataka to make good the shortfall of 0.71 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) that arose during the 15-day period that ended on September 27.

Hangzhou Asian Games | Kiran Baliyan ends India’s 72-year wait for a women’s shot put medal

India opened its account in athletics with a historic bronze on the first day of track and field action as Kiran Baliyan picked up the country’s first medal in women’s shot put in 72 years on September 29. Baliyan threw to a distance of 17.36m in her third attempt to finish third behind the Chinese duo of reigning Olympic champion Lijiao Gong and Jiayuan Song.

Discussed India-Canada issue with Blinken, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar confirmed that there was a discussion of the India-Canada dispute in his meetings with U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Minister met with the U.S. cabinet officials on September 28, during his visit to Washington DC.

Ahmedabad Police book Khalistani ‘terrorist’ Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

The cybercrime branch of the Ahmedabad police on September 29 lodged an FIR against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the chief of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), for threatening to turn the cricket World Cup, starting on October 5 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad, into “World Terror Cup.”

Bangladesh Minister hits out at Canada

Wading into the ongoing Canada-India row over Ottawa’s allegations of Indian involvement in the June 2023 murder of Khalistan Tiger Force chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Bangladesh has now accused Canada of sheltering “murderers”.

Higher PF pension | Employers get three more months to validate joint options

The Employees Pension Fund Organisation (EPFO) on September 29 has extended the time for employers to upload and validate the joint options and wage details of employees for higher provident fund pension. The employers will get another three months for completing the process and the revised last date is December 31. The deadline for submitting the joint options was September 30.

Rail services hit as farmers keep up stir against Centre

As farmers continued with their ‘rail roko’ agitation against the Central government, blaming apathy towards their demands, train services were disrupted for the second consecutive day in Punjab on Friday.

ISKCON slaps 100-crore defamation notice on Maneka Gandhi

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) on Friday said it has sent a ₹100-crore defamation notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Maneka Gandhi for questioning the religious organisation over its upkeep of cows in its gaushalas (cowsheds). An undated video of the former Union Minister has gone viral on social media where Ms. Gandhi could be heard making accusations against the ISKCON.

India is non-Western, India is not anti-Western: Jaishankar in Washington

India would like to add a non-western layer to the existing world architecture, rather than pulling down the existing system, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Friday in Washington DC. He was speaking at the Hudson Institute on ‘India’s Role in a New Pacific Order’.

New York flooded by heavy rains, subway partly paralysed

Heavy rains overnight in the northeastern United States left parts of New York City underwater on Friday, partially paralysing subways and airports in the country's financial capital. LaGuardia airport closed down one of its terminals, with social media images showing passengers walking through water well above the tops of their shoes.

World is taking note of rising India’s resolve, says Army chief

India’s stance on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, is a fine example of how we stood “steadfast and clear” towards addressing “legitimate pursuits” of our national interests, Army Chief Gen. Manoj Pande said on September 29. He also stated that the resolute and firm manner with which the country stood up to the northern adversary, during the events of April-May 2020, had made the world take notice of the “political and military resolve of a rising India”.

Jaishankar points to equal access to benefits to rebut criticism of religious discrimination

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar defended the Modi Government against concerns around the issue of minority rights, arguing that equal access to benefits and services was evidence enough to address these concerns. He also suggested that ‘vote banks’ in India and abroad had a role in motivating such criticism.

