Withdraw ‘mute’ Central forces from Manipur, Amit Shah urged

A day after a gun-and-bomb attack killed two persons, including a woman, a Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator urged Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw Central forces from the State for allegedly remaining aloof to the violence around.

Intense negotiations on for control of key Parliamentary Standing Committees

Nearly three months into the 18th Lok Sabha, the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees have not been constituted because of disagreements between the government and Opposition, on control of these panels.

File noting of order lifting ban on government officials joining RSS ‘classified’: Department of Personnel and Training

After displaying an official memorandum lifting restrictions on ties of government officials with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its website for “public knowledge”, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has said that the file noting related to the decision are “classified” and cannot be disclosed. The response was in reply to a Right to Information Act (RTI) application filed by a New Delhi resident.

Emergency movie row: Madhya Pradesh High Court sends notices to Kangana Ranaut, CBFC

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Monday issued a notice to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) seeking its response on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the release of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut’s film ‘Emergency’.

CBI arrests R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital’s ex-principal Sandip Ghosh, 3 others over corruption allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday (September 2, 2024) arrested four people, including former principal of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, in connection allegations of corruption at the health facility where a female doctor was raped and murdered on August 9.

In Brunei, Modi to sign space cooperation pact, discuss boosting sagging trade, energy ties with Sultan

Building trade and technological ties will be at the top of the agenda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei on Tuesday (September 3, 2024), as part of a two-nation tour this week, which will also take him to Singapore on Wednesday (September 4, 2024).

MiG-29 fighter jet crashed near Barmer

A Mig-29 fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on a routine training mission crashed near Barmer in Rajasthan late on Monday (September 2, 2024) while the pilot has safely ejected.

Procurement of 240 Russian jet engines approved for IAF’s Su-30MKI fighter jets

The Cabinet Committee on Security on Monday (September 2, 2024) approved the proposal for the procurement of 240 aero-engines for Su-30MKI aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) under the ‘Buy (Indian)‘ category from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) at a cost of over ₹26,000 crore.

Congress, BJP release list of candidates for second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a fresh list of candidates, which include the names of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra and BJP J&K State president Ravinder Raina.

PM urges BJP to recruit more women members as future leaders in readiness for Women’s reservation

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday (September 2, 2024) kicked off its membership drive, presaging the poll process through which the party elects its president, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi being the first to renew his membership.

Floods in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana leave thousands homeless

A respite in rain on Monday helped the governments of the two Telugu States — Andhra Pradesh and Telangana — take up relief operations after incessant rain caused heavy damage to road and rail infrastructure and left many homeless after their homes were inundated. In Andhra Pradesh, the death toll was 17 in NTR, Guntur and Prakasam districts and three persons were reported missing in NTR district.

Caste census can be undertaken for welfare of downtrodden but should not be misused for elections: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Monday (September 2, 2024) said that it had no objection to a caste census as long as it was undertaken for the welfare of downtrodden communities but that the same should not be used for electoral gains.

Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar wins bronze

The Indian duo of Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar staged a remarkable comeback after the heartbreak in the semifinals to claim the bronze medal with a 156-155 win over Italy’s Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonacina in mixed team compound archery competition at Paralympics here on Monday (September 2, 2024).

Sumit Antil wins gold in javelin throw F64, becomes first Indian man to defend title in Paralympics

Star javelin thrower Sumit Antil on Monday (September 2, 2024) became the first Indian man and second from the country to defend the title as he won the F64 category gold with Paralympics record of 70.59m at the Paris Games.