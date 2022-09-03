A convoy of vehicles said to be transporting former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa convoy leaves Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo, on September 3, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sri Lanka’s former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returns home from Thailand

Former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday returned to the country from Thailand, nearly two months after he fled the country following a massive uprising against his government over the island nation’s worst-ever economic crisis.

India to host Quad senior officials’ meeting

New Delhi will host an official-level meeting of the Quad grouping with the U.S., Japan and Australia next week, the first such “Senior Officers Meeting” (SOM) to be held since tensions with China over Taiwan have risen.

Karnataka seer sent to police custody till September 5

The head of Brihan mutt in Chitradurga, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, arrested on Thursday night in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of minor girls, was on Friday handed over to police custody till September 5 following court’s direction.

IMD forecasts above average rainfall in September

For a third year in a row, India is expected to receive more than its usual quota of rain in September, a month that usually marks the retreat of the monsoon’s four-month sojourn over the country.

Attorney General disallows contempt proceedings against Kapil Sibal

Attorney General (AG) K.K. Venugopal has declined to give consent to a lawyer to initiate criminal contempt proceedings against senior advocate Kapil Sibal. Mr. Sibal had criticised a judgment of the Supreme Court dismissing Zakia Jafri’s allegations of a “larger conspiracy” behind the 2002 riots and a verdict upholding amendments made to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act which gave virtually unbridled powers to the Enforcement Directorate.

India, UAE hold talks on bilateral ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on September 2, 2022 called on President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and appreciated his role in taking the strategic ties between India and the UAE to greater heights.

BSF develops drone-based tear gas launcher for riot control

In a first, the Border Security Force (BSF) has developed a drone-based tear smoke launcher to control riots and other crowd control situations. The BSF said in a statement on Friday that its tear smoke unit (TSU) in Tekanpur, Gwalior has developed a ‘Drone Tear Smoke Launcher’ for dropping munitions from unmanned aerial vehicles/drones which will be a potential force multiplier to the security forces in law-and-order management.

Special maternity leave in case of infant death

The Centre has decided to grant a 60-day special maternity leave for women Central government employees in case of stillbirth or death of an infant within a few days of birth, an order by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on Friday said.

‘Conversion therapy’ is misconduct, declares National Medical Commission

The National Medical Commission (NMC), the apex regulatory body of medical professionals in India, has said that “conversion therapy” will be counted as professional misconduct and has also written to all the State Medical Councils empowering them to take disciplinary action against medical professionals if they undertake “conversion therapy”.

NASA aims for Saturday launch of new moon rocket after fixes

NASA aimed for a Saturday launch of its new moon rocket, after fixing fuel leaks and working around a bad engine sensor that foiled the first try. The inaugural flight of the 322-foot (98-meter) rocket — the most powerful ever built by NASA — was delayed late in the countdown Monday.

Asia Cup 2022 | Pakistan enters Super 4, defeats Hong Kong by 155 runs

Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman struck half-centuries and Khushdil Shah played a cameo as Pakistan cruised into the Super 4 of the Asia Cup, beating Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday. Pakistan will face India in Dubai on Sunday.

Twenty20 World Cup | Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup by freak golf injury

England batter Jonny Bairstow has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup after a freak leg injury while playing golf on Friday. Just hours after the England squad was named, Bairstow was announced as unavailable for the tournament and the rest of the domestic season, including the third test against South Africa next week at the Oval.