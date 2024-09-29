Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle: Udhayanidhi Stalin elevated as deputy CM, Senthilbalaji makes a comeback

DMK’s Youth Wing secretary, Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development and film actor, Udhayanidhi Stalin, has been elevated as Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in the much-awaited Tamil Nadu Cabinet reshuffle here on Saturday (September 28, 2024). The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan on Sunday (September 29, 2024) at 3.30 P.M. According to an official release from Raj Bhavan, Mr. Udhayanidhi will be ‘allotted the portfolio of Planning and Development, in addition to his existing portfolios’.

Indian Premier League teams can retain up to five players in new retention rules, match fees introduced

Each of the 10 Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises can retain up to five cricketers — with no restriction on nationality — pre-auction ahead of the 2025 edition. Besides, the Right to Match (RTM) card option has been reintroduced for the player auction to be held later in the year. The player retention rules were finalised by the IPL Governing Council during its meeting in Bengaluru on Saturday (September 28, 2024). Unlike in the past, though, the IPL authorities have devised “pay more to retain more” policy.

Punitive demolition of homes, shops an ‘aggravated’ human rights violation, U.N. expert tells Supreme Court

United Nations Special Rapporteur on Adequate Housing Balakrishnan Rajagopal has told the Supreme Court that the State-driven, punitive and arbitrary demolition of homes and commercial establishments is an “aggravated form of human rights violation”. The Rapporteur, in an application on Friday (September 27, 2024), pointed to the danger of using punitive demolition by the State as a tool for land-grabbing. “All arbitrary demolitions are void ab initio in law, and no legal title or right may be changed on the site where a demolished structure stood. This is an important guarantee to ensure that in the guise of demolitions for technical breaches of the law, land grab from vulnerable individuals and communities is not condoned,” he pointed out.

Lavrov invokes nuclear capacity in U.N. speech full of bile towards the West

Russia’s top diplomat warned Saturday (September 28, 2024) against “trying to fight to victory with a nuclear power,” delivering a U.N. General Assembly speech packed with condemnations of what Russia sees as Western machinations in Ukraine and elsewhere — including inside the United Nations itself. Three days after Russian President Vladimir Putin aired a shift in his country’s nuclear doctrine, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West of using Ukraine — which Russia invaded in February 2022 — as a tool to try “to defeat” Moscow strategically.

Promise of ‘zero electricity bill’ fuels PM’s rooftop solar scheme rollout

September 16 was a red-letter day for Jagshibhai Suthar, a resident of Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He had Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his rooftop admiring his newly installed solar installation. “We have installed 3.24 kW (kilowatt) solar panels on the terrace and now our [electricity] bill has been reduced to zero. Additionally, I have received a credit of ₹248 in the bill,” he told The Hindu. The PMSY scheme provides for a subsidy of 60% of the solar unit cost for systems up to 2 kW capacity and 40% of additional system costs for systems between 2 kW and 3 kW capacity. The subsidy has been capped at 3 kW capacity. At current benchmark prices, this means a ₹30,000 subsidy for a 1 kW system, ₹60,000 for 2 kW systems, and ₹78,000 for 3 kW systems or higher.

Yechury helped build INDIA bloc and held it together, say leaders

Leaders from various political parties, academics, intellectuals and people from all walks of life met at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday (September 28, 2024) to mourn the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. The condolence meeting, organised by the party, saw INDIA bloc leaders hailing the contributions of Mr. Yechury in building a formidable alliance against the ruling BJP-led NDA. In an emotional speech, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Mr. Yechury was a friend who did not have the characteristic “traits of politicians”.

BJP using J&K to stir emotions in rest of country: Priyanka Gandhi

The Congress will restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday (September 28, 2024) while slamming the BJP for using the Union Territory as a pawn to “stir emotions” elsewhere in the country. Ms. Vadra, the Congress’ national general secretary, also criticised Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha saying the current administration was a “puppet” government being run with a remote control.

IND vs BAN T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav to lead, Mayank Yadav finds a place

India’s fastest bowler Mayank Yadav on Saturday (September 28, 2024) got fast-tracked into the Indian team for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh after completing his near five-month rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy. The team set to be led by Suryakumar Yadav only has one more senior — former T20I skipper Hardik Pandya — in its ranks as all the recent IPL performers have been selected. Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, got a recall after three years since his nightmarish T20 World Cup campaign in the UAE in 2021.

Trinamool suspends two youth wing leaders for making short film on RG Kar issue

The Trinamool Congress in West Bengal suspended two leaders of its youth wing who have made a short film about the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder incident and the subsequent protests. The short film titled Agamani was allegedly made without any “party permission”. Trinamool leaders Rajanya Haldar and Prantik Chakraborty were suspended for anti-party activities on Friday night, Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) State president Trinankur Bhattacharjee said.

BJP candidate and former Haryana Minister Anil Vij faces farmer’s ire in Ambala

Angry farmers are picketing election meetings of BJP leader and former Haryana Minister Anil Vij in villages falling under the Ambala Cantonment constituency, from where he is seeking re-election for the seventh time. But the Congress, the key challenger to Mr. Vij, also does not have its house in order, with a rebel candidate in the fray, dividing the anti-BJP votes. Mr. Vij was dropped from the Haryana Cabinet after BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister in March this year.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann diagnosed with leptospirosis

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was on Saturday (September 28, 2024) diagnosed with bacterial infection leptospirosis, with doctors saying he is being given antibiotics and his vitals are “completely stable”. The 50-year-old AAP leader was admitted to the Fortis Hospital, Mohali on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) for a routine check-up. “At present, all vitals of the Chief Minister are completely stable. As suspected at the time of admission for tropical fever, his blood tests for leptospirosis came back positive,” according to a heath bulletin issued by the hospital.

Two international flights had a close shave over Mumbai skies in March, probe reveals

Two Boeing 777 aircraft — one belonging to El Al and another to Qatar Airways — came within a minute of collision at 35,000 feet over the Arabian Sea on March 24, in an area managed by Mumbai’s air traffic controllers. On this route, planes are expected to stay at least 10 minutes apart. The incident came to light after a preliminary probe report was recently published by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau, a division of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation. It said that no cockpit alerts had been generated to warn the pilots of the two planes. According to sources, at least two of the air traffic controllers on duty during the incident have been suspended and sent for corrective training.

Opposition camp’s dream of breakup in DMK alliance won’t come true: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Saturday said the Opposition camp is jealous about the unity of the DMK-led alliance and their dreams of a rift within the alliance would not come true. “They are waiting to see a rift in the alliance and are spreading cheap rumours and deriving temporary pleasure. Some alliances are formed for elections and post that, they will break. But the DMK-led alliance is not like that and is united by principles,” he said, at a public meeting in Kanchipuram organised to mark the 75th anniversary of the party.