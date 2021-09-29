Morning digest: Congress crises in Punjab and Rajasthan deepen, India’s economy likely to grow in double digits this year, says Principal Economic Advisor, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Congress’ crises in Punjab spiralled further on September 28 with State Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu resigning from his post, Minister Razia Sultana quitting her post in support of him and some other leaders too coming out in his support.

Amid speculation over an early Cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s loyalists have affirmed that the political situation would not witness any major upheaval because of “unstinted support” of over 100 MLAs to the present leadership.

The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday allowed in-person classes for students of classes 1 to 8 from November 1. The standard operating procedure issued in this regard must be strictly followed, it said.

India is successfully carrying out the world's largest free vaccination programme against COVID-19 and has taken strategic steps towards jobs and social protection during the pandemic, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at a high-level United Nations meet.

India’s economy is likely to grow in double digits this year as well as next year with the higher revenue collections giving the Centre more room to push capital spending, Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal said on Tuesday, before making a strong pitch to fix India’s cities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that despite limited resources and with a huge population of 130 crore, India fought the COVID-19 pandemic in the best possible manner among all countries in the world.

Eighteen days after a 32-year-old woman was brutally raped and tortured with iron rods at Sakinaka, the Mumbai Police have filed a chargesheet.

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced a household, canine-like robot called Astro and a deal with Walt Disney Co to imbue its voice-controlled tech in resort hotels, striving to make its virtual aide Alexa a bigger part of consumers' lives.

Lionel Messi scored his first Paris Saint-German goal and Luxembourg midfielder Sébastien Thill struck late for newcomer Sheriff to stun 13-time champion Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard lived up to their tag of finishers as Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets with an over to spare at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.