Hezbollah chief Nasrallah targeted in Israeli airstrikes soon after Netanyahu’s U.N. address

Leading Israeli television networks reported that Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah was the target of a massive Israeli air strike in a Beirut suburb. The airstrikes followed soon after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the U.N. General Assembly. “Target of the strike: Nasrallah. The IDF (Israeli military) is checking whether the secretary-general of Hezbollah was in the building in the heart of Dahiyeh (that was hit),” Channel 12 reported.

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer backs India’s bid for permanent UNSC seat

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined the leaders of the United States and France in backing India’s bid for a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to make it a more representative body that is not “paralysed by politics”.

‘Bangladeshi infiltration’ is changing demography of a Jharkhand region: ST panel

In a report submitted to the Union Home Ministry, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has now asserted that “Bangladeshi infiltration” is taking place in Jharkhand’s Santhal Pargana region and that the demography of the region has changed significantly due to this reason, officials of the Commission have said.

Zelenskyy and Trump meet amid tensions over Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met former U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday (September 27, 2024) morning in New York after simmering tensions between the two politicians over divergent views on resolving the Russia-Ukraine war. The recent U.S. assistance to Ukraine had cast doubt on whether the meeting would take place.

At the U.N., Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif likens Kashmir with Palestine

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly criticised Indian government actions in Kashmir, drawing a parallel between Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine. “Similarly, like the people of Palestine, the people of Jammu and Kashmir too, have struggled for a century for their freedom and right to self determination,” he said, accusing India of reneging on its commitments to implement U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Congress rebukes Himachal Pradesh Minister who said street food stalls must display owners’ names

The Congress’ central leadership rebuked a Himachal Pradesh Minister for saying that street vendors will have to mandatorily display their names and reveal their identity, reiterating that no Congressman is allowed to go against the party’s policies and ideologies.

Textile Industry will create 6 crore jobs by 2030, says Minister

Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh has said that the industry will grow to $350 billion by 2030, generating a total of 4.5 crore to 6 crore jobs across the world. Talking to reporters on 100 days’ achievements of his Ministry, he said a target of 50,000 metric tonne production of textiles and added that cultivation of silk will provide employment to farmers and projects such as Eri Sericulture Promotional Project launched in Gujarat will be expanded across the country.

Weak structure, rust caused Shivaji statue collapse, says probe panel

Internal corrosion, rusting and weak structure of the frame of the statue of Shivaji led to its collapse, a probe panel consisting of Naval officers, domain experts, government officials said. The 16-page report was submitted to the State government a few days ago.

Long-range rockets, futuristic ammunition on Army wish list

Building on the lessons from the Ukraine war and the offensive in Gaza by Israel, Indian Army is going for extended range rockets, which have proven to be decisive, and indigenising and diversifying vendor base, especially, for 155mm artillery shells to build resilient supply chains as well as going for futuristic ammunition, a senior officer outlined.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu warns Iran that Israel can strike anywhere

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Iran that Israel will strike if it is hit first and warned that his country can reach any part of the cleric-run state as he vowed to fight on in Gaza. “I have a message for the tyrants of Tehran. If you strike us, we will strike you,” Mr. Netanyahu told the UN General Assembly.