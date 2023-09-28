Morning Digest | India’s elderly population to double to over 20% by 2050, says UNFPA report; EPFO likely to give employers extension to validate joint forms, and more

September 28, 2023 07:22 am | Updated 07:22 am IST

India ageing, elderly to make up 20% of population by 2050: UNFPA report

With the decadal growth rate of the elderly population of India currently estimated to be at 41%, and the percentage of elderly population in the country projected to double to over 20% of total population by 2050, the United Nations Population Fund, India (UNFPA) in its 2023 India Ageing Report has said that by 2046 it is likely that elderly population will have surpassed the population of children (aged 0 to 15 years) in the country.

Higher pension | EPFO likely to give employers extension to validate joint forms

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is likely to give yet another extension to the employers to validate the joint options of employees for higher provident fund pension. The last date for submitting the validated applications is on September 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sanatana Dharma row | SC tags plea against DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin with earlier one

The Supreme Court on Wednesday tagged a petition seeking criminal prosecution of DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin for his remarks on Sanatana Dharma with a similar plea filed earlier by another part

India used FATF recommendations to target entire civil society: Amnesty International

Indian authorities are exploiting the recommendations of a global terrorism financing and money laundering watchdog to target civil society groups and activists and deliberately hinder their work, the Amnesty International said on Wednesday.

IIT-Bombay mess sanctions segregated space for people eating vegetarian food

Months after IIT-Bombay was mired in allegations of caste discrimination because of students unauthorisedly marking certain parts of a mess for “Vegetarians Only”, the campus hostel and mess administration has now officially sanctioned a segregated space in the common mess space for residents of hostels 12, 13, and 14, where only people eating vegetarian food can sit — a rule for which “compliance is crucial”.

12-year-old rape survivor found bleeding on street in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain

A girl, around 12 years of age, was found bleeding on a street in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh, and medical examination confirmed that she had been raped, police said on September 27. The girl was found wandering in a semi-clothed condition on Monday, the police said. She is currently under treatment at a hospital in Indore.

Man beaten to death ‘for stealing banana’

Israr Ahmad, a 26-year-old man suffering from intellectual disability, was tied to an electricity pole, assaulted, and beaten to death on suspicion of theft in north-east Delhi’s Sunder Nagri on Tuesday, the police said.

Indian Navy to unveil ‘Swavlamban 2.0’ next week: Vice-Chief

The Indian Navy will release its updated indigenisation roadmap, named ‘Swavlamban 2.0’, next week, which will provide an update on what has been achieved so far and the way ahead, Vice Admiral Sanjay Singh, the Vice Chief of Naval Staff, said on Wednesday.

Protesters assaulted policeman in Manipur and torched vehicle, say police

Several people were injured in the valley districts of Manipur on Wednesday as protests continued for the second day after the photos of bodies of two Meitei students who went missing in July surfaced on social media earlier this week.

Iran says it has successfully launched an imaging satellite into orbit amid tensions with the West

Iran claimed on September 27 that it successfully launched an imaging satellite into space, a move that could further ratchet up tensions with Western nations that fear its space technology could be used to develop nuclear weapons. Iran’s Communication Minister Isa Zarepour said the Noor-3 satellite had been put in an orbit 450km above the Earth’s surface, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. It was not clear when exactly the launch took place.

13-year-old Chinese skateboarder wins gold at the Asian Games and now eyes the Paris Olympics

She’s the youngest member of the nearly 900-strong delegation from China, and the 13-year-old skateboarder is now going home with a gold medal. She’s also already thinking about being a force at next year’s Paris Olympics. Cui Chenxi, from Shandong province, edged out 18-year-old teammate Zeng Wenhui for the gold on Wednesday in women’s street skateboarding. Miyu Ito, a 16-year-old Japanese skateboarder, took bronze.

Second tranche of IMF bailout to Sri Lanka may be delayed; talks with govt to continue: official

Sri Lanka’s second tranche of a $2.9 billion bailout package from the IMF is likely to be delayed due to the inconclusive nature of the cash-strapped nation’s external debt restructuring even as the global lender said on Wednesday that it will continue discussions to reach a staff-level agreement.

World Cup | Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years; tight security in Hyderabad ahead of warm-up matches

Former champions Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, arrived in Hyderabad at night on September 27 amid heavy security for its ODI World Cup campaign. Pakistan reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at just about 8.15 p.m. and then proceeded to the hotel with the authorities taking all precautions and ensuring tightest security possible for the team on the way to the hotel.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT