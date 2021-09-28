Morning digest: Jobs increased by 29% since 2013, says survey; U.S. Deputy Secretary of State to visit India on Oct. 6, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

The Union government last week told the Supreme Court that the caste data enumerated in the Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) of 2011 was “unusable”, but in 2016, the Registrar-General and Census Commissioner of India had informed the Standing Committee on Rural Development that 98.87% of the data on individual caste and religion was “error free”.

In the first quarter of this fiscal (April-June 2021) 27% of the establishments surveyed for the All-India Quarterly Establishment-based Employment Survey reported COVID-19-related retrenchment. However, the overall employment numbers had increased by 29% from the base year of 2013-2014, a report released on Monday said.

The American and Indian press became part of the news last week, after President Joe Biden suggested, before journalists were allowed into the Oval Office on Friday, September 24, 2021, for a ‘press spray’ , that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi not take questions and that the Indian press is “much better behaved” than the American press.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday successfully tested a new version of Akash Surface to Air missile Akash Prime from the Integrated Test Range at Chandipur, Odisha.

India on Monday underlined the need for the international community to pay closer attention to the “illicit proliferation” of networks of nuclear weapons, their delivery systems, components and relevant technologies, in an apparent reference to the nexus between China and Pakistan.

Improved roads in border areas and induction of Chinook heavy lift helicopters will enable the Army to quickly deploy artillery guns to forward areas, said Lt. Gen. T.K. Chawla, Director General of Artillery on Monday.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit India on October 6 for a series of bilateral meetings and civil society events, the State Department has announced. She will also participate in the India Ideas Summit organised by the U.S. India Business Council.

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled up his shirt sleeve for a COVID-19 vaccine booster inoculation on Monday, hoping to provide a powerful example for Americans on the need to get the extra shot even as millions go without their first.

R. Kelly, the R&B superstar known for his anthem “I Believe I Can Fly,” was convicted Monday in a sex trafficking trial after decades of avoiding criminal responsibility for numerous allegations of misconduct with young women and children.

Jason Roy, playing his first IPL game in three years, showed on Monday night what the world's most glamorous cricket league had been missing. The England opener (60, 42 balls, 8x4, 1x6) starred in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s seven-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals, with nine balls to spare, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Indian business travellers (99%) want to resume work trips within the next 12 months, according to the results of a SAP Concur study. Some 78% of business professionals in India who participated in a survey were eager to recommence travel, and the percentage was much higher than the global average, as per the study.

An Afghan business leader who employs hundreds of women on her saffron fields has vowed to speak up for the rights of her workers, and “not remain silent” under Taliban rule.