Pilgrims from Tamil Nadu stranded in a flooded river in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar

A luxury bus carrying several dozen passengers, all pilgrims from Tamil Nadu, has been stranded in a turbulent flooded causeway over Maleshri river in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district. After their bus was stranded in heavy flood waters, a truck was sent with rescuers to bring the passengers out of the bus but that truck also got stranded in turbulent waters while passengers on board.

PM Modi launches 3 PARAM Rudra supercomputers, says tech upgradation should empower poor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched three PARAM Rudra supercomputers, developed indigenously under the National Supercomputing Mission, and asserted that today’s India is carving new opportunities in the infinite sky of possibilities. PM Modi said a country can aim for high achievements only if it has a big vision and asserted that technology upgrades should be to empower the poor.

Will prepare Assam Accord road map by October 25: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Assam government will prepare a road map to implement the recommendations of Justice Biplab Kumar Sharma (retired) Committee on Clause 6 of the Assam Accord by October 25, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said as the State government made the committee’s report public.

CBI loses general consent in Karnataka

The Karnataka government termed “biased” the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing various cases under the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and decided to withdraw its earlier notification granting unrestricted permission to the agency to conduct probe in the State.

LDF Independent Anvar crosses a political Rubicon by demanding CM relinquish Home portfolio

Left Democratic Front Independent legislator P.V. Anvar appeared to have crossed a political Rubicon by demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan relinquish the Home portfolio on moral grounds. In a grievance-ridden press conference in Malappuram, Mr. Anvar dared Mr. Vijayan to declare a judicial inquiry into the accusation that a “criminal clique” allegedly led by the Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, and political secretary P. Sasi used the police to waylay gold carriers outside the Karipur airport for their contraband.

Bilkis Bano case: Supreme Court dismisses Gujarat review plea to take back adverse comments

The Supreme Court found no “error apparent on the face of the record” or merit in a petition filed by the Gujarat government to review adverse remarks made against it by the top court in a January 8 judgment, which quashed the premature release of 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment for the gangrape of Bilkis Bano and the murder of her family during the 2002 riots in the State.

Home Ministry reviewed over 400 visa applications from Bangladesh in certain categories in August

Even though visa services for Bangladesh nationals remain suspended for an indefinite period, the Union Home Ministry reviewed more than 400 visa applications in specific categories from the neighbouring country in August. Bangladesh witnessed a huge political change on August 5 when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina stepped down and escaped to India.

Constitutional doctrine evolves with society, no generation can claim monopoly over it: CJI

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud said constitutional doctrine evolved with the society, and no generation, including the present, could have a monopoly over solutions or confidence in its ability to foresee the future. The Chief Justice was delivering the M.K. Nambyar Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Foresighted Mr. M.K. Nambyar — Constitutional Journeys Beyond Original Intent’. The lecture was organised by Nambyar’s son and former Attorney General of India, senior advocate K.K. Venugopal. Judges, both sitting and former, of the Supreme Court and High Courts along with senior and junior members of the Bar were in attendance.

India elected to GlobE Steering Committee on combating corruption

India was elected to the 15-member GlobE Steering Committee during the plenary session held in Beijing on Thursday (September 26, 2024) after a multistage voting process. “As a member of the Steering Committee, India will play a crucial role in shaping the global agenda against corruption and asset recovery. India’s expertise and experience in combating corruption will be valuable assets to the GlobE Network,” said a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) release.

NC, PDP blame Centre for lower turnout in second phase of elections in J&K

The National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday (September 26, 2024) blamed the Centre for the lower voter turnout in the second phase of elections held to the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

BRICS countries recognize group’s importance for multipolarity: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met with his BRICS counterparts to affirm its role in a multipolar world. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Reached ‘some consensus’ with India: Chinese military on disengagement process in Ladakh

China and India were able to “reduce differences” and build “some consensus” on disengaging troops from friction points to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh and agreed to maintain dialogue to reach a resolution acceptable to both sides at an “early date”, the Chinese Defence Ministry said.

Israel has destroyed Gaza, made it unliveable, says Mahmoud Abbas

The head of the Palestinian Authority denounced Israel and its offensive in the Gaza Strip in front of world leaders, appealing to other nations to stop what he called a “genocidal war” against a place and people he said had been totally destroyed. Mahmoud Abbas used the rostrum of the U.N. General Assembly as he typically does — to criticize Israel. But this was the first time he did so since the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas on Israel that triggered an Israeli military operation that has devastated the Gaza Strip.

Taliban say no one faces discrimination in Afghanistan

The Taliban said it was absurd to accuse them of gender discrimination and other human rights violations, as four countries vow to hold Afghanistan’s rulers accountable under international law for their treatment of women and girls. Australia, Canada, Germany and the Netherlands are set to start legal proceedings against the Taliban for violating a U.N. convention on women, to which Afghanistan is a party.

