Morning digest | Cyclone Gulab crosses coast near Kalingapatnam in A.P.; PM Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission today, and more

Cyclonic storm Gulab crossed the north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coast about 20 km north of Kalingapatnam, triggering widespread rain in the region on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission (PM-DHM) on September 27 via video conferencing. Currently, PM-DHM is being implemented in pilot phase in six Union Territories.

The proportion of all cancer cases was higher in males (52.4%) than females (47.4%) with gynaecological cancers, including breast cancer, comprising over half of all cancers in females. Childhood (0-14 years) cancers constitute 7.9% of all cancers, noted the Indian Council of Medical Research’s (ICMR) ‘Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India: A Report of the Hospital Based Cancer Registries, 2021’ released on Sunday.

Industry players largely want to do what is good for India, even if there may be some exceptions, believes Steering Committee for Advancing Local Value-Add and Exports (SCALE) chairman Dr. Pawan Goenka.

Setting the stage for an overhaul of the multiple tax rates under the Goods and Services Tax regime, the government has tasked a group of ministers (GoM) led by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai with proposing a rationalisation of tax rates and considering the merger of different tax slabs within two months.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, leading an all-party delegation from the State, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday to demand caste-based census and handed over a memorandum for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Sunday backed 50% representation for women in judiciary. “It is your right. It is not a matter of charity...Enough of this thousands of years of suppression,” Chief Justice Ramana said.

Gunmen in Nigeria on Sunday freed 10 students abducted in the northwest Kaduna state after collecting a ransom, a school official told The Associated Press.

Harshal Patel scalped a hat-trick to power Royal Challengers Bangalore to a 54-run victory over Mumbai Indians in an IPL clash at Dubai on Sunday. Pacer Harshal struck big in the 17th over of the chase, taking out Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Rahul Chahar. The dream over ended MI’s hopes of chasing the 166-run target.

Lewis Hamilton became the first Formula One driver to win 100 races with victory in the Russian Grand Prix on Sunday to retake the championship lead from Max Verstappen.

The Taliban government in Afghanistan appealed on Sunday for international flights to be resumed, promising full cooperation with airlines and saying that problems at Kabul airport had been resolved.