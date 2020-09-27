Morning Digest: Akalis quit NDA, say Centre ignored farmers’ sentiments, Modi pitches for larger role for India at UN, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The BJP’s oldest alliance partner, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), on Saturday announced that it was ending its alliance with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as farmers’ protests continued across Punjab over the new farm sector Bills. SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the decision which, he said, was ‘unanimously’ taken at the party’s core committee meeting in Chandigarh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) how long India would be kept out of the top UN decision-making bodies. He assured the world of the adequate supply of vaccines and highlighted India’s contribution to UN peacekeeping mission and its non-exclusive foreign policy, making the case for India playing a leading role in the UN.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said a country that depends on imports for its military equipment can never be strong and asserted that being self-sufficient in the defence sector is linked to “self-respect” and “sovereignty“. India is one of the most lucrative markets for global defence giants and the country has figured among the top three global importers of military hardware for the last eight years.

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India has mooted an investigation against the Central government’s accounting officials for incorrectly recording ₹10,250 crore of cess receipts from additional excise duties on petrol and diesel, as non-tax receipts for the exchequer in 2018-19.

Those unable to afford a probable COVID-19 vaccine will get it for free and the government is considering a large immunisation programme to make the vaccine widely available. The cost of the vaccine would likely retail between $2-3 (₹140-210).

The Central Bureau of Investigation has filed a charge sheet against the nine suspended policemen of the Sattankulam police station, who were involved in the custodial deaths of trader P. Jayaraj and his son J. Benicks, before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Madurai.

U.S. President Donald Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on Saturday, capping a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation and that he hopes will provide a needed boost to his reelection effort.

Coronavirus deaths could more than double to two million without collective action against the pandemic, the World Health Organization has warned, as Australia’s Prime Minister urged any nation that develops a vaccine to share it with the world. The number of cases worldwide has soared past 32 million, with deaths approaching one million, the global economy devastated, and major cultural and sports events disrupted.

London police clashed with demonstrators on Saturday as they broke up a protest in Trafalgar Square against COVID-19 restrictions amid rising tensions over limits on everyday life as the government tries to stem a sharp rise in infections.

Tammy Abraham scored in the third minute of injury time to complete Chelsea’s comeback from three goals down to draw at West Bromwich Albion 3-3 as Thiago Silva had a tough introduction to the English Premier League on Saturday. Chelsea fell 3-0 behind after just 27 minutes and it was partly down to Thiago Silva, who failed to control a simple pass to him allowing Callum Robinson to run through and score West Brom’s second goal.