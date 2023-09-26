Morning Digest | Photos of bodies of two Meitei students who went missing in July surface on social media; Government rebuffs Moody’s Aadhaar views, and more

September 26, 2023 07:05 am | Updated 07:05 am IST

Tibetans want more autonomy, not freedom or political separation from China: Dalai Lama

Tibetans are asking for more autonomy, but not political separation, asserted Tibetan leader the Dalai Lama, and said that while he wishes to revisit Lhasa, he would prefer to live on in Dharamshala. Speaking to journalists at his home in Dharamshala on Monday, ahead of what is expected to be a gruelling series of trips around India, including visits to Sikkim, Karnataka, and Bodh Gaya in Bihar this year, the Dalai Lama repeated some of the seemingly conciliatory remarks he has made in the past.

Canada updates travel advisory; asks its citizens in India to ‘stay vigilant and exercise caution’

Canada has updated travel advisory for its citizens in India asking them to “stay vigilant and exercise caution” in the context of recent developments as there are calls for protests and some “negative sentiment” towards Canada on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following India, U.S. raises Chinese vessel visit with Colombo

Following India, the U.S. has raised concern with the Ranil Wickremesinghe administration, over the scheduled visit of a Chinese research vessel to Sri Lanka in October, Colombo-based media has reported.

Government rebuffs Moody’s Aadhaar views; says a billion Indians trust it

The Electronics and IT Ministry late on September 25 took on a report from Moody’s Investors Service that raised questions about the efficacy of Aadhaar and asserted that there have been no breaches reported from the unique ID system’s database till date to dismiss concerns about security and privacy in a centralised system.

Do not intend to run Manipur administration; we can scrap Gita Mittal Committee or you can trust it, CJI tells petitioners

Faced with myriad complaints and grievances from petitioners in the Manipur ethnic violence case, the Supreme Court on September 25 said it could not run the State administration, and petitioners had to trust the Justice Gita Mittal Committee to do its job.

Jaishankar, Guterres discuss reform of global financial institutions and sustainability

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres held bilateral talks on September 25, and discussed the sustainability agenda and the reform of international financial institutions, as per Mr. Jaishankar. The Minister met with Mr. Guterres at the UN’s headquarters on the eve of the Minister’s address to the 78th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

Gaganyaan mission: ISRO completes key engine test

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully completed the CE20 E13 engine hot test for the Gaganyaan qualification and 22-tonne thrust qualification.

Delhi HC issues fresh notice to BBC on its controversial documentary

The Delhi High Court on September 25 issued a fresh notice to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on a plea by an NGO claiming its documentary “India: The Modi Question” casts a slur on the country’s reputation and makes false and defamatory imputations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Indian judiciary.

Photos of bodies of two Meitei students who went missing in July surface on social media

Days after mobile Internet was restored in Manipur, photos of the bodies two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur on July 6, surfaced on social media. The bodies of the two are yet to be found. The two friends are suspected to have been abducted by “Kuki armed miscreants,” according to a status report submitted by Manipur government in the Supreme Court in August.

Shivraj government has sacrificed the future of Madhya Pradesh, Congress says, critiquing PM’s Bhopal speech

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to BJP workers in Bhopal on September 25, the Congress party said Mr. Modi had not been able to showcase even one scheme of the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government, which has been in power for 18 years. The Opposition party alleged Mr. Chouhan’s government was mired in “scams and corruption”.

Canada’s parliament speaker apologises after honouring Nazi-linked veteran

The speaker of Canada’s parliament apologised on Sunday after he singled out a Ukrainian veteran alleged to have fought for the Nazis during World War II for a standing ovation during a visit by Ukraine’s leader.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls | Seven sitting MPs, three of them Union Ministers, in BJP second list

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s second list of candidates for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections due later this year is a power-packed one, with seven sitting Lok Sabha MPs — three of them Union Ministers — and one national general secretary among the 39 named on September 25.

Interpol issues Red Notice against alleged BKI terrorist

The Interpol has issued a Red Notice against alleged Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Karanvir Singh, at the request of Indian enforcement agencies. The 38-year-old accused, who is suspected to have fled to Pakistan, is originally from Kapurthala in Punjab.

Hangzhou Asian Games | 10m air rifle team makes it a golden day for India

An impish smile firmly in place, a beaming Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar was nothing like what he had seemed a few minutes before – a picture of concentration, blocking out everything in the world except himself, his rifle and the target 10m away. Having won bronze in his maiden Asian Games outing, the 22-year-old with two medals on a day was clearly enjoying the spotlight.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.