Morning Digest: India calls Imran Khan’s speech at UNGA an “incessant rant”; Nearly 7 crore COVID-19 tests conducted in India, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

In exercising India’s ‘Right of Reply’ to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) debate on Friday, First Secretary Mijito Vinito called Mr. Khan’s remarks “an incessant rant”.

India has recorded a high of nearly 15 lakh COVID-19 tests in a single day, according to a release issued by the Health Ministry on Friday. “With 14,92,409 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the cumulative tests have touched nearly 7 crore (6,89,28,440),’’ said the Ministry.

A military transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and burst into flames near a highway in northeastern Ukraine on Friday evening, killing at least 22 people on board, officials said.

An upgrade of 90 medium lift Mi-17 helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) proposed in 2002 could not be achieved even after 18 years, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said as a result of which these “helicopters were flying with limited capability, thus compromising operational preparedness during these years” and the expenditure of about ₹223 crore was “not justified” with limited life left in 56 of them.

Vodafone Group Plc said on Friday that it had won an international arbitration case against the Indian government, ending one of the most high-profile disputes in the country involving a $2 billion tax claim.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to highlight India’s priorities during the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as he delivers his pre-recorded video address to the General Assembly on Saturday ( 6.30 p.m. New Delhi).

A Chinese health official said on Friday that the country’s annual production capacity for novel coronavirus vaccines will top 1 billion doses next year, following an aggressive government support programme for construction of new factories.

Legendary playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on Friday. He was 74. Balasubrahmanyam was hospitalised in August at MGM Healthcare after testing positive for COVID-19, and while he reportedly did well initially, he took a turn for the worse, and was put on a ventilator and ECMO support.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Friday welcomed the announcement of the Assembly poll dates for Bihar, the first to be held after the advent of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and exuded confidence that it would win.

A commanding batting display led by Prithvi Shaw (64), backed up by disciplined bowling efforts from Kagiso Rabada (three for 26) and Axar Patel (4-0-18-1), powered Delhi Capitals to a 44-run win over Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday.