NC’s Omar Abdullah, Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra, BJP’s Ravinder Raina face a poll test today

Many prominent political faces from Jammu and Kashmir will be put to a poll test in the second phase of elections for the 26 Assembly segments.The fate of former Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah will be decided by voters of Ganderbal and Budgam constituencies, which saw cut-throat campaigning in the run-up to polls. Mr. Abdullah will face the highest 16 contestants in Ganderbal and seven in Budgam constituency.

In final address at U.N. Assembly, Joe Biden says world is at ‘inflection point’

In his fourth and final address to the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) as U.S. President, Joe Biden said the world was at an inflection point. He asked the warring parties in West Asia to accept the peace deal and urged continued support for Ukraine. Mr. Biden used his speech to outline some of his decisions in office and to warn of future challenges, even as he expressed optimism about facing them. Addressing the 79th session of the Assembly, Mr Biden also used his speech to explain his decision not to run for a second term.

Unemployment rate stagnant, reveals government survey

The Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) for the period between July 2023 and June 2024, released by the Labour Bureau on Monday (September 23, 2024), reported no major change in the unemployment rate, and there is minor increase in the distribution of workers in agriculture and the manufacturing sector shows no growth in giving jobs compared to past years. The participation of women workforce has also improved. The Centre had faced criticism for growing unemployment rate and decrease in the number of women in jobs.

Centre asks Supreme Court not to hear pleas against immunity to husbands in marital rape cases this week

The Centre urged the Supreme Court not to hear this week the pleas on the vexed legal question of whether a husband should enjoy immunity from prosecution for the offence of rape if he forces his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex. The submission to this effect was made by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chadrachud at the fag end of day’s proceedings.

MUDA case: Karnataka High Court dismisses Siddaramaiah’s plea

In a major setback to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, the High Court of Karnataka upheld the Governor’s action of grating permission to conduct an investigation against him on the allegation of illegalities in allotment of 14 sites worth ₹56 crore to his wife Parvathi by the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA).

Indian Railways to overhaul ageing signalling systems for enhanced safety

Worried over many signalling systems remaining functional beyond their recommended lifespan, the Indian Railways has decided to replace signal assets that have outlived their codal life. In a directive to General Managers of all Zonal Railways, the Ministry of Railways emphasised the urgent need to prioritise the replacement of signal assets nearing or surpassing their codal life. To avoid delays, this critical work would be carried out independently, without impacting the ongoing infrastructure projects, including track doubling and the construction of third or fourth lines.

EY affiliate was not registered under Shops and Establishments Act, say Maharashtra Labour department officials

A major irregularity has been found at the Pune office of EY member firm S.R. Batliboi and Co, labour department officials of the Maharashtra Government told The Hindu. The team of the Maharashtra labour department recorded statements of a few employees and sought documents and details about the welfare policies implemented for the employees. The department is mulling over bringing in guidelines to give protection to young employees of big companies since they are not protected under Labour laws at present, top sources told The Hindu.

Bangladesh returns BSF jawan after talks

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, who had inadvertently crossed over to Bangladesh, was returned by the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) after a flag meeting. The incident was reported around 10.30 a.m. in north Bengal when BSF constable Upal Kumar Das reportedly entered Bangladesh while he was patrolling the area.

Sri Lanka President Dissanayake picks MP and former academic Harini Amarasuriya as PM

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake appointed MP and former academic Harini Amarasuriya as Sri Lanka’s Prime Minister, as part of a four-member Cabinet under him that will lead policy until likely parliamentary elections before the end of the year.

Israel seeks 10,000 more skilled construction workers from India

Israel is seeking up to 10,000 skilled Indian workers in its latest eight-day recruitment drive that is on going and will end on September 25 in Industrial Training Institute, Aundh in Pune. Officials in Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said that the current phase of recruitment builds upon the initial drive conducted earlier this year in Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

Thai king signs same-sex marriage into law

The Thai king has signed same-sex marriage into law, the official Royal Gazette announced, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia and the biggest place in Asia to recognise marriage equality. King Maha Vajiralongkorn gave royal assent to the new law, passed by parliament in June, which will take effect in 120 days — meaning the first weddings are expected to take place in January.

