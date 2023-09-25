Morning Digest | Canada’s Defence Minister describes relationship with India ‘important’; Aadhaar unreliable in ‘hot, humid’ India, says Moody’s, and more

September 25, 2023 06:29 am | Updated 06:30 am IST

Aadhaar unreliable in ‘hot, humid’ India: Moody’s

Global rating major Moody’s Investors Service has flagged concerns about security and privacy vulnerabilities in centralised identification systems like India’s Aadhaar programme. The unique ID system often results in “service denials”, and using biometric technologies in humid conditions is unreliable, it noted.

Canada’s Defence Minister describes relationship with India ‘important’

Terming the relationship with India as “important”, Canada’s Defence Minister Bill Blair on September 24 said that his country will continue to pursue partnerships like the Indo-Pacific strategy while the investigation of the killing of a Sikh separatist leader continues.

National Education Policy 2020 | Multiple entry, exit option in higher studies may not suit India: House panel

After several organisations of students and teachers raised objections to the option of multiple entry and multiple exit (MEME) in the national education policy (NEP), the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, headed by BJP MP Vivek Thakur, has advised the Centre to hold discussions with all stakeholders on it. The panel, in a report titled ‘Implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020 in Higher Education’, said Indian institutions were likely to face several issues in implementing this system. The report was tabled in both Houses of Parliament during the recently concluded special session.

Indian-American democrat leader racially targeted in U.S.

A 29-year-old Indian-American policy expert, who is running for Fort Bend County Commissioner in the U.S. state of Texas, has said that he has received racist and hate-filled messages on social media.

Part of old bridge on Bhogavo river collapses in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district; four injured

At least four persons were injured after a portion of an old bridge on the Bhogavo river in Gujarat’s Surendranagar district collapsed on Sunday evening, an official said.

India vs Australia | Gill, Shreyas tons, Suryakumar blitz give India the series

With a mighty batting line-up high on confidence, on a track flatter than an LED screen the match being televised on, and against an attack of which four bowlers had played just 35 ODIs among them, the question was if the Men in Blue could touch 400.

Kerala to decide soon on census to revise OBC list

The Kerala government will shortly take a call on conducting a socio-economic caste census in the State for updating the list of Other Backward Classes even as it faces the prospect of contempt of court in the Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court for not initiating the process.

At least 12 injured after drainage slab caves in under weight of crowd in Rajkot

At least 12 people were injured after the slab of a drainage line caved in under the weight of a crowd gathered near a Lord Ganesh pandal in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on September 24 night, an official said.

Defence Procurement Board discusses Navy’s proposal for a second Vikrant-like aircraft carrier

The Defence Procurement Board (DPB) last week discussed the Indian Navy’s proposal for acquiring a second Vikrant-like aircraft carrier displacing 45,000 tonnes, and estimated to cost of around ₹40,000 crore, according to defence sources.

Amid row over visa denial to Indian wushu players, Chinese envoy calls for strengthening bilateral ties

Amid controversy over China’s decision to deny a visa to three Indian wushu players from Arunachal Pradesh for the Asian Games, Chinese envoy Zha Liyou on September 24 called for strengthening bilateral relations on a healthy and stable track.

Lighthouse festival to showcase maritime history

Union Minister of Ports and Shipping Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the Indian Lighthouse Festival at Fort Aguada in Goa on Sunday. The festival, according to the Centre, is aimed at rejuvenating the rich maritime history of the country’s 75 iconic lighthouses. It is also aimed to promote lighthouses as tourism destinations and to create opportunities for local communities and businesses.

K.G. George, a filmmaker who stayed ahead of his times

In 1984, a year before the Bechdel test to measure the representation of women in cinema was first devised, K.G. George made Adaminte Variyellu, which ended with a group of women breaking the fourth wall, toppling the camera, effacing the filmmaker and running free.

2023 ODI World Cup venues: Narendra Modi Stadium — capacity, ticket sales, pitch info and all you need to know

Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, the Narendra Modi Stadium is preparing to host high-profile games, including India vs. Pakistan. Despite previously hosting IPL finals and bilateral fixtures, hosting an ICC event presents a different challenge.

