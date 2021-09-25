Morning Digest: Quad to act as a force for global good, says PM Modi; Indo-U.S. ties entering a new chapter, says Biden, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from Australia and Japan on September 24 attended the first in-person summit of Quad leaders hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden and said that he firmly believed that the grouping of four democracies would act as a “force for global good” and ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific as well as the entire world.

India on Friday said it rejected comments made by China’s Foreign Ministry blaming it for “trespassing” across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and causing last year’s clash in the Galwan Valley. It was China’s “provocative behaviour” that led to the worst violence on the border in decades, it stated.

On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, in response to a question on whether there was a need for new border management protocols in the wake of last year’s LAC crisis, blamed India for sparking the tensions.

Sitting in the Oval Office, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden kicked off their bilateral talks, with comments on the promise of the India-U.S. relationship, the areas they would work on like COVID-19 and climate and the importance of the diaspora. Their opening remarks were sprinkled with jokes and laughter, interspersed with a serious outlining of the discussions ahead.

Both leaders suggested that the countries were at an inflection point in their relationship. Mr. Modi spoke of a “transformative” decade ahead and Mr. Biden spoke about a “new chapter” in ties.

Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China on Friday, September, 24, 2021, after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her relieving a point of tension between China and the United States.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday announced the results of the Civil Services Examination 2020, in which 761 candidates were recommended for appointment to various services.

Shubham Kumar, a B. Tech (Civil Engineering) graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay, topped the list. He qualified with Anthropology as his optional subject, a UPSC press release said. Mr. Kumar was followed by Jagriti Awasthi in the second place. Ms. Awasthi, who had Sociology as her optional subject, was a graduate of B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) from MANIT, Bhopal, it said. Ms. Awasthi, who is from Bhopal, quit her job and took a year to study for the exam, her brother said.

The Narendra Modi government’s submission in the Supreme Court (SC) on the caste census not being feasible, has put key NDA ally, the Janata Dal (United) in a difficult position. This is the first time that the Narendra Modi government has clearly voiced its stand on the caste census.

China on Friday repeated its increasingly frequent denunciations of the India, U.S., Australia and Japan Quad grouping ahead of the four countries’ first in-person leaders summit in Washington, saying the group would “find no support”.

“China always believes that any regional cooperation mechanism should not target or harm the interests of a third party. A closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries runs counter to the trend of the times and the aspirations of regional countries.

The National Informatics Centre (NIC), a crucial link in the “Digital India” initiative, got a quick lesson in judicial independence from the Supreme Court.

Late on Thursday evening, the Registry of the Supreme Court learned that official emails from the Supreme Court were carrying a government tagline with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image. The NIC provides email services to the apex court.

The European Union on Friday warned Russia against allowing hackers to attack data bases or spread disinformation in some of the 27 member countries just as Germans were preparing to go the polls for weekend parliamentary elections.

Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in the Indian Premier League at Sharjah on Friday.

The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad came good again with a quick 38 while Faf du Plessis made 31 at the top to lay a strong foundation for CSK to chase the modest target in 18.1 overs.

The win took CSK to the top spot with 14 points. They overtook Delhi Capitals, who also have 14 points, but the yellow brigade has better net run-rate of 1.185, compared to 0.613 of the Delhi team.

Smriti Mandhana batted her way back into form on Friday with a 94-ball 86, but the Indian women could not deny Australia a 26th victory on the trot in ODIs.

The Indian opener said she would have loved to be till the end of the innings. “I could have added 15 or 20 runs more,” she told reporters after the five-wicket loss in the second ODI at Mackay. “I was timing the ball well.”

The S&P BSE Sensex on Friday crossed the 60,000 mark to reach 60048.47, gaining 163.11 points or 0.27% with buying support. The index has risen about 10,000 points in a few days short of eight months, since crossing 50,000 on February 3.

The market had been performing well over the last few quarters owing to ‘huge liquidity, upward earnings cycle, economic revival owing to fading COVID-19 effect’, said Piyush Garg, CIO — ICICI Securities Ltd.

Govt. borrows 58% of target despite 74% more direct tax collections

In spite of the Centre collecting a whopping 74% more direct taxes so far this fiscal on an annualised basis at ₹ 5.70 lakh crore, it has also borrowed a massive 58 % of the budgeted amount during the same period by selling ₹ 7.02 lakh crore worth of debt securities in the market.

While at the weekly auction of government securities earlier in the day on Friday, it mopped up ₹ 31,000 crore in long-term and short-term debt at an average price of 6.15 %, later in the day, the revenue department said the net personal income tax and corporate tax collection jumped a full 74 % to ₹ 5.70 lakh crore so far this fiscal, driven mainly by advance tax and TDS payments.