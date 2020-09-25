Morning Digest: India and Pakistan trade charges at SAARC and CICA meetings; Trump administration proposes restrictions to student visas, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday admitted that 10 States and Union Territories account for 83% of the new deaths due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, with Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal leading the list. India has registered 1,129 COVID deaths in the past 24 hours, as per data released by the Health Ministry.

India and Pakistan crossed swords over terrorism and Jammu and Kashmir at the Foreign Minister’s meetings of the 8-nation South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the 27-nation Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA). However, unlike similar occasions in the past, neither side walked out during the events held via video-conference on Thursday.

In line with the Trump administration’s progressive restrictions on visas, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed a rule on Thursday limiting the duration of initial admission for foreign media (I visas), students (F visas) and exchange visitors (J visas).

Shots have been fired in the air on multiple occasions on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh recently, and the Chinese have been given a clear message that pushing back Indian soldiers physically will not work any more, a senior government official said on Thursday.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was admitted to a hospital on September 23 after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, is also suffering from dengue, officials said on Thursday.

CPI(M) MP K.K. Ragesh in an open letter to Deputy Chairman Harivansh questioned the motive behind allegedly throwing off all rules and Parliamentary procedures aside to ignore the demands for a vote by him and others during the passage of the two farm Bills.

Noted playback singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam. File | Photo Credit: K. Murali Kumar

Singer S.P. Balasubrahmanyam’s health condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours and he is ‘extremely critical’, according to a health bulletin, on Thursday.

Former contender for the Democratic nomination, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders jointed the host of voices that expressed alarm at U.S. Trump Donald Trump’s refusal to commit to the peaceful transfer of power if he loses the November election. Mr Sanders said Mr. Trump is to be taken seriously.

India on Thursday said Pakistan’s proposed election in Gilgit-Baltistan had no legal ground. The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairsm, Anurag Srivastava, said India considered the entire region of Jammu and Kashmir to be its integral part.

The government’s claim that the protection of Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers would continue in spite of the new farm laws is a half truth, according to Congress spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi.

Bengaluru lad K.L. Rahul showed little concern for allegiance to home, dismantling Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) with a sparkling unbeaten century for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Rahul’s 69-ball 132, laced with 14 fours and seven sixes, propelled KXIP to a comfortable 97-run victory.