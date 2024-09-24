Israel launches intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon, killing 356, including 24 children

Israeli strikes killed 356 Lebanese, including 24 children, in the deadliest barrage since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war as the Israeli military warned residents in southern and eastern Lebanon to evacuate their homes ahead of a widening air campaign against Hezbollah. Thousands of Lebanese fled the south, and the main highway out of the southern port city of Sidon was jammed with cars heading toward Beirut in the biggest exodus since the 2006 fighting. More than 1,000 other people were wounded in the strikes — a staggering one-day toll for a country still reeling from a deadly attack on communication devices last week.

Man accused of sexually assaulting two minors at Badlapur school shot dead

Maharashtra’s Thane police shot dead Akshay Shinde, accused of sexually assaulting two minors at a school in Badlapur town, after, as per police, he snatched the gun of one of the policemen and opened fire at them. The Thane crime branch police visited the Taloja jail at 5:30 p.m. and took 24-year-old Mr. Shinde in custody in connection with a fresh case of sexual assault filed by his wife. When the team approached the Mumbra bypass road around 6:30 p.m., Mr. Shinde snatched a gun from one of the constables and shot him, the police said. Police personnel Nilesh More was injured in the incident.

Reform global institutions for peace and development, Modi tells U.N.

Speaking at the two-day United Nations ‘Summit of the Future’ conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said global peace was contingent on the reform of global institutions. “The success of humanity lies in our collective strength, not in the battlefield,” Mr. Modi said, presumably referring to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ensuing war between the two countries as well as the Israel-Hamas conflict in West Asia.

Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in; says he is no magician

Sri Lanka’s newly elected President Anura Kumara Dissanayake promised to strengthen democracy and “work hard to win people’s trust”, with the disclaimer that he is no “magician”. “I am not a magician; I am not a miracle-worker. There are things I know and don’t know. But I will commit myself to doing the right thing at all times, and lead a collective effort to rebuild our nation,” he said, in his first address as President, just after being sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo.

Food safety authority issues show-cause notice to firm on contamination in Tirupati laddus

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the government’s food regulatory authority under the Health Ministry, has issued a show-cause notice to A.R. Dairy, one of the companies which supplied ghee to the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, for allegedly providing substandard product to the temple.

MUDA case: Karnataka High Court to deliver verdict on CM Siddaramaiah’s petition on September 24

The Karnataka High Court will pronounce on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) its verdict on the petition filed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah challenging the approval given by the Governor of Karnataka for conducting investigation against him in the alleged illegalities in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) in allotting 14 sites to his wife in prime location of Mysuru city.

Viewing, storing child sexual exploitative and abuse material an offence under POCSO, IT Act, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court held that viewing in private, downloading, storing, possessing, distributing or displaying pornographic acts involving children attract criminal liability under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and the Information Technology Act.

Punjab, Haryana commit to ‘eliminate’ stubble burning this winter

Weeks ahead of the onset of winter in India, both Punjab and Haryana have promised to “eliminate” stubble burning this year, the Centre said in a statement on Monday (September 23, 2024). P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, chaired a high-level task force meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to assess plans to address deteriorating air quality in Delhi-NCR.

Xi says wants to deepen BRI cooperation with Sri Lanka under new leader

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he hoped to broaden cooperation with Sri Lanka under his Belt and Road infrastructure initiative (BRI) as he congratulated the island nation’s new leader Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

Iran walls off part of border with Afghanistan: media

Iran’s military has built a wall along more than 10 km of its eastern border with Afghanistan, the main entry point for immigrants, local media reported on Monday (September 23, 2024). “More than 10 km of walls have been built on the border, and another 50 km are ready to be walled off,” Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) said, citing General Nozar Nemati, deputy commander of army ground forces.

India vs Bangladesh first Test | Vibrant start to India’s red-ball season

After a long detour in the blue shade, the Indian team settled comfortably into Test whites. The first Test against Bangladesh that concluded at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday, helped Rohit Sharma’s men tick most boxes on the performance front, a fact reiterated by the 280-run victory. A triumph with a day to spare and the continuing number one status atop the World Test Championship points table, augur well.