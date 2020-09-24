Morning Digest: CAG says Rafale vendors yet to confirm technology transfer under offsets; Lok Sabha adjourns after tumultuous session, and more

Parliament proceedings | Lok Sabha adjourns after tumultuous session
The Lok Sabha adjourned sine die on Wednesday in what is being termed one of the shortest sessions in India’s parliamentary history, but which was packed with 25 Bills, an Opposition boycott, and the extraordinary situation of Lok Sabha MPs sitting in both Houses of Parliament to enforce COVID-19 social distancing rules.
Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, on September 23. He was hospitalised there earlier this month after he contracted COVID-19.
Delhi riots: No coercive steps intended against Facebook India official, Delhi Assembly tells SC
The Delhi Legislative Assembly clarified in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that “no coercive steps” were intended against Ajit Mohan, vice-president and managing director of Facebook India Online Services Private Limited, when he was summoned to appear before it as a ‘witness’ in connection with ‘allegations’ linked to the Delhi riots.
Rafale vendors yet to meet offset clause: CAG
French aerospace major Dassault Aviation and European missile maker MBDA have till date “not confirmed” the transfer of technology for the indigenous development of engine for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), under the offset contract relating to the ₹60,000 crore deal for 36 Rafale fighter jets, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said in a report tabled in Parliament on September 23.
G4 seeks concrete, text-based, time bound reform of UN Security Council
Foreign Ministers from the Group of 4 — India, Brazil, Japan and Germany — a group that is seeking permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC), met virtually on Wednesday to further their objective. The four countries stressed delivering concrete outcomes, in writing and within a time frame.
Saudi Arabia bans flights from India as COVID-19 cases rise
Saudi Arabia on Wednesday banned all flights from and to India for14 days and South Korea imposed restrictions on certain categories of Indian visa-holders travelling on chartered flights due to the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases here.
Official Languages Bill against constitutional propriety: NC MP Hasnain Masoodi
National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament (MP) and former judge Hasnain Masoodi on Wednesday said the J&K Official Languages Bill, 2020, was against the constitutional propriety because it was a consequence of the J&K State Reorganization Bill, which is under the scrutiny of the Supreme Court.
What we can do today with conviction, tomorrow we may have to do under compulsion: Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Shekhawat speaks to Nistula Hebbar on the three farm Bills that have elicited protests from the Opposition, farmers’ groups, and some reservations in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)-affiliated bodies as well.
Sushant Singh Rajput death case | Rhea says Sushant was the only consumer of drugs
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has alleged the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the only consumer of drugs and he used others around him to facilitate his drug habit.
Indian Premier League 2020, KKR vs MI | Rohit Sharma, bowlers help Mumbai Indians open its account in the UAE
Kolkata Knight Riders has been a favourite opponent for Rohit Sharma the batsman and his Mumbai Indians teammates. Once the captain continued his form against the Knight Riders, it became easier for the Mumbai outfit to continue its domination against the Kolkata side in the IPL at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday.
