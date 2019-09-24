Morning digest: India, U.S. close to finalising limited trade package; Intelligence inputs warn of possible terror attack, and more

U.S. President Donald Trump labelled as “very aggressive” a statement from Prime Minister Modi (on Pakistan’s role in terror) at the ‘Howdy, Modi!’ event at Houston on Sunday. Mr Trump also said he did not realize the statement would be made and said it was well received in the room.

Intelligence inputs have warned of a possible terror attack during the festive season, official sources said on Monday. Army sources said there were strong inputs of major infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC) in the next three or four days.

Director-General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh has said there has been 3,000 cases of young men being picked up and released subsequently in the Kashmir Valley since August 5.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) moved an application before the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act court on Monday to declare the controversial televangelist Zakir Naik a Fugitive Economic Offender under the new law.

The Supreme Court on Monday said the faith of Hindus in the Ram Janmabhoomi had been a constant and it would be hard to rebut their belief.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday reiterated India’s commitment to the creation of 175 GW renewable energy capacity by 2022 under the Paris Climate Agreement. He said this at the United Nations Climate Action Summit in New York.

The Congress on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of bypassing a “time-honoured convention” of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country by “actively campaigning” for U.S. President Donald Trump at the ‘HowdyModi!’ event in Houston.

A confrontation was averted at Kolkata's Jadavpur University on Monday as police prevented the supporters of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left student wings of the university coming face to face.

The terrorist camp at Balakot across the border in Pakistan that was destroyed by Indian armed forces through a surgical strike earlier this year has been “reactivated” very recently, Chief of Army Staff, General Bipin Rawat said in Chennai on Monday.

Measuring 3 ft 5 cm, it was discovered by farmworkers in the land belonging to Gopalakrishna Katta in Kollamogaru village, near Kukke Subrahmanya in Karnataka

There appears to be a crisis in the rate at which women are dropping out of education and schools, according to a report by a Pune-based RSS-linked think tank, Drishti Stree Adhyayan Prabhodhan Kendra.

Argentine Lionel Messi beat Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk and five-time winner Cristiano Ronaldo to win the best FIFA player of the year award for a record sixth time on Monday.