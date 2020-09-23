Morning Digest: India, China agree to stop sending more troops to frontline; PM Modi to review COVID-19 status in 7 States/UTs today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

In a joint statement issued on Tuesday on the sixth round of Corps Commanders talks, India and China said both sides had agreed to “stop sending more troops to the frontline” and “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground” while agreeing to hold more talks to resolve the standoff.

India should engage with the Taliban and fully support the peace process, says former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Karzai, who remains involved in the process, spoke of his hopes from the Intra Afghan negotiations that began in Doha this month, and the future of Afghanistan as the US plans to pull out troops.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on Wednesday a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven States/Union Territories (UTs) with high COVID-19 burden, to review the status and preparedness of disease response and management, says a Union government release.

Delivering a campaign style speech to the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 75th session, U.S. President Donald Trump said China must be held responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Trump also used his video message at the general debate to talk up the U.S.’s work to address the pandemic, his economic record and trade deals.

A potential COVID-19 vaccine ought to confer at least 50% protection and be able to either prevent infection or disease — but not necessarily both — according to draft guidelines issued by the Central Drugs and Standards Control Organisation, the apex regulator of drug and vaccine trials.

Facebook has moved the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the Committee of Peace and Harmony of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to appear before it in connection with “allegations” linked to the Delhi riots.

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service, triggering speculations that the outspoken officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls.

Students entering colleges and universities will begin classes from November 1, with the new academic session getting off to a delayed start, according to the University Grants Commission’s calendar for 2020-21, which was released on Tuesday. Holiday breaks will be curtailed and classes will run six days a week to compensate for the time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has termed the three Farm Bills cleared by both Houses of Parliament amid much protest by the Opposition as good in intent, but that certain changes should be made to the Bills in order to offer protection to Indian farmers.

Grace and strength will be on one side while poise and killer instinct on the other when a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Mumbai Indians, which once again faltered in the opening match of the IPL, on Wednesday.

Sanju Samson’s effortless six-hitting exhibition along with Jofra Archer’s magnificent all-round show formed the cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals’ comfortable 16-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Tuesday.