Morning Digest: India, China agree to stop sending more troops to frontline; PM Modi to review COVID-19 status in 7 States/UTs today, and more

Ladakh standoff | India, China agree to stop sending more troops to frontline
In a joint statement issued on Tuesday on the sixth round of Corps Commanders talks, India and China said both sides had agreed to “stop sending more troops to the frontline” and “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground” while agreeing to hold more talks to resolve the standoff.
India has joined Afghan peace process at the right time, should engage Taliban directly: Hamid Karzai
India should engage with the Taliban and fully support the peace process, says former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai. In an interview to The Hindu, Mr. Karzai, who remains involved in the process, spoke of his hopes from the Intra Afghan negotiations that began in Doha this month, and the future of Afghanistan as the US plans to pull out troops.
PM Modi to review COVID-19 status in 7 States/UTs on Sept. 23
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair on Wednesday a virtual meeting with the Chief Ministers and Health Ministers of seven States/Union Territories (UTs) with high COVID-19 burden, to review the status and preparedness of disease response and management, says a Union government release.
Hold China accountable for pandemic, Donald Trump tells UN
Delivering a campaign style speech to the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) 75th session, U.S. President Donald Trump said China must be held responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Trump also used his video message at the general debate to talk up the U.S.’s work to address the pandemic, his economic record and trade deals.
COVID-19 vaccines must have at least 50% efficacy, says Drug Controller
A potential COVID-19 vaccine ought to confer at least 50% protection and be able to either prevent infection or disease — but not necessarily both — according to draft guidelines issued by the Central Drugs and Standards Control Organisation, the apex regulator of drug and vaccine trials.
Facebook moves Supreme Court challenging Delhi Assembly summons
Facebook has moved the Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the Committee of Peace and Harmony of the Delhi Legislative Assembly to appear before it in connection with “allegations” linked to the Delhi riots.
Bihar DGP takes voluntary retirement, triggers speculation of contesting Assembly polls
Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey on Tuesday took voluntary retirement from service, triggering speculations that the outspoken officer would contest the coming state Assembly polls.
Covid-19 | Academics session for freshers to start from November 1 with curtailed holidays: UGC
Students entering colleges and universities will begin classes from November 1, with the new academic session getting off to a delayed start, according to the University Grants Commission’s calendar for 2020-21, which was released on Tuesday. Holiday breaks will be curtailed and classes will run six days a week to compensate for the time lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Farm Bills | Government should bring in another Bill or amend current one, says RSS-affiliate SJM
Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), which is affiliated to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has termed the three Farm Bills cleared by both Houses of Parliament amid much protest by the Opposition as good in intent, but that certain changes should be made to the Bills in order to offer protection to Indian farmers.
Indian Premier League 2020 | KKR vs MI: It will be a battle of big hitters
Grace and strength will be on one side while poise and killer instinct on the other when a revamped Kolkata Knight Riders takes on Mumbai Indians, which once again faltered in the opening match of the IPL, on Wednesday.
Indian Premier League 2020 | RR vs CSK: Samson hits Chennai out of park as Royals start IPL with 16-run win
Sanju Samson’s effortless six-hitting exhibition along with Jofra Archer’s magnificent all-round show formed the cornerstone of Rajasthan Royals’ comfortable 16-run victory over Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Tuesday.