Over 17 million Sri Lankans will have a chance to elect their next President today in a crucial election, the first to be held after the island nation’s economy crashed in 2022. A good turnout is expected, in line with Sri Lanka’s record of high voter participation in every national election. The last presidential poll in 2019 saw a voter turnout of 83.72 %.

A day after junior doctors called off their ceasework agitation, healthcare workers and thousands of civil society protesters took to the streets of Kolkata seeking justice for the doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) last month. It has been 41 days since the female trainee doctor was raped and killed on duty at RGKMCH on August 9. So far, the Kolkata Police have arrested one person in connection with the case

President Droupadi Murmu appointed Atishi as the Delhi Chief Minister. A gazette notification by the Union Home Ministry stated: “The President is pleased to appoint Ms. Atishi as the Chief Minister, National Capital Territory of Delhi, with effect from the date she is sworn in.” She also accepted Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as the CM.

The National Investigation Agency conducted searches at four locations in Punjab in connection with a case related to the alleged promotion of terror-related activities and violence by Gurupatwant Singh Pannun, the “designated terrorist” of banned outfit Sikhs for Justice. The searches were carried out at one location each in Moga and Mohali, and two in Bathinda, in the case registered by the NIA in 2023 against Pannun and other SFJ members.

Multiple First Information Reports (FIR) have been registered against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi in various districts of Chhattisgarh over his recent statements on the Sikh community made during the leader’s recent visit to the U.S. According to the police, Mr. Gandhi has been accused of hurting religious sentiments. Cases have been filed in the capital Raipur and a couple of other cities, including Bilaspur and Durg, with police sources adding that more such FIRs were in the process.

A strike on Hezbollah’s stronghold in Lebanon’s capital Beirut killed eight people and wounded dozens of others, with a source close to the movement saying a top military leader was dead. The Israeli military said it had conducted a “targeted strike”, while the Lebanese health ministry said the attack had killed eight people and wounded 59 more.

The alleged custodial abuse of an Army officer and the sexual harassment of his fiancée at a Bhubaneswar police station sparked nationwide outrage, pushing the Mohan Majhi government in Odisha into damage control mode. While the Congress questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the incident, the principal opposition in Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal demanded a court-monitored special investigation team probe and a judicial inquiry into this grave incident against an Army Major and the lady.

As part of the ₹75,000-crore PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has announced a ₹500-crore sub-component for “Innovative Projects”, according to a draft notification from the Ministry. Under this programme, companies and individuals can submit proposals, which will be perused by a committee, to execute novel ideas connected to rooftop solar installations.

The All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, which claims to represent 600 dargahs in India, in a presentation before the Parliament’s Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, demanded a “separate” and “independent” dargah board, claiming that the current Waqf Boards are not “streamlined” for their needs. The council argued that the dargahs were distinct from other Waqf properties, since they had a hereditary Sajjada Nashin as its head – which means a single family had been “continuously and uninterruptedly” looking after the property for several centuries.

An IndiGo Airbus A321 aircraft parked in Bengaluru since September 9, which is the subject of a DGCA enquiry for scraping against the runway surface, may have arrived in the same condition at its previous stop at Delhi airport. Airline sources familiar with the incident said the massive abrasions extending from the wings of the plane to the tail went completely unnoticed and the aircraft was cleared for the next flight to Bengaluru.

With the government setting the ball rolling for simultaneous polls, former Chief Election Commissioner S.Y. Quraishi has flagged concerns over the practicality and implications of the proposed move, saying some key recommendations are “flawed” as he emphasised the need for a debate in Parliament on these issues. The Union Cabinet accepted the recommendations of a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind for holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha, State Assemblies and local bodies in a phased manner after a countrywide consensus-building exercise.

The samples of ghee used by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams in the preparation of ritual offerings (Naivedyam) to Sri Venkateswara Swamy, the presiding deity of the world famous Tirumala temple, and Laddu Prasadam contained fish oil, beeftallow (rendered form of beef suet) and lard (fat drawn from the abdomens of pigs) together called ‘foreign fat’ going by an analysis report of the National Dairy Development Board’s Centre for Analysis and Learning in Livestock and Food (CALF) located at Anand in Gujarat.

As the Aam Aadmi Party stepped up its election campaigning in Haryana, party supremo and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the BJP had been instrumental in putting him behind bars in a false case and it was time for voters to put the BJP out of power. At a roadshow in Jagadhri in Yamunanagar district, Mr. Kejriwal asserted that AAP was so popular among voters that no government could form without his party’s support in Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has “disrespected” Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge by not replying to Mr. Kharge’s letter himself and fielding BJP President J. P. Nadda instead, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said. Ms. Vadra, in a post on X, said that in today’s “toxic political atmosphere”, the Prime Minister should have set a different example, keeping the dignity of his post in mind. Mr. Kharge had first raised with Mr. Modi the issue of “extremely objectionable” and “violent” statements being made against Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi by ruling alliance members.

The CBI told a Delhi court that it has obtained requisite sanctions from authorities concerned to prosecute former railway minister Lalu Prasad in a corruption case related to the alleged land-for-jobs scam. The Central probe agency informed the court that there were around 30 other accused in the case for whom prosecution sanction was awaited, and urged it to grant 15 more days to enable it to obtain the requisite documents.

China is ready to welcome more Indian companies to enter its market, Chinese ambassador Xu Feihong said while hoping that a “sound” business environment will be provided to Chinese firms in India. In an address at an event, Mr. Xu said China is looking at India to take “positive measures” for resuming direct flights and visas for Chinese citizens. The Chinese envoy’s remarks came amid the dragging border row in eastern Ladakh. India has been maintaining that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

R. Ashwin explained that compartmentalising his batting and bowling has helped him shine with the willow. The 38-year-old, whose sixth Test century powered India into a dominant position, spoke about trying not to think too far ahead while at the batting crease. “When I walked in, the only thing I wanted to do was settle down. The one thing I keep telling myself is to watch the ball hard,” said Ashwin, who went out to bat when India was in trouble at 144 for six.

