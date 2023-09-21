Morning Digest | Lok Sabha passes historic women’s reservation Bill; Amit Shah says Bill will be implemented only after 2029, and more

September 21, 2023 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST

Lok Sabha passes historic women’s reservation Bill; PM Modi thanks MPs across party lines

Twenty-seven years after the women’s reservation Bill was first introduced in Parliament, the Lok Sabha on September 20 passed a Bill with near unanimity to amend the Constitution and provide one-third reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

Women’s reservation Bill will be implemented only after 2029: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that irrespective of the Opposition’s support, the women’s reservation Bill will be implemented only after 2029. According to the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies shall come into effect after an exercise of delimitation is undertaken based on figures from the first Census that is conducted after the Act is enacted

NIA declares ₹10 lakh reward for information on terrorists linked to Babbar Khalsa International

Stepping up its crackdown on pro-Khalistan terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday announced a reward of ₹10 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of designated terrorist Harwinder Singh Sandhu alias Rinda and Lakhbir Singh Sandhu alias Landa, who are allegedly linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

NEET PG 2023 cut-off reduced to zero; experts say move will dilute standards

The Health Ministry has directed the National Medical Commission (NMC) to reduce the cut-off for qualifying percentile for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-Post Graduate (PG) 2023 to “zero” across all categories on Wednesday. The move comes as a major relief to postgraduate medical student aspirants this year and makes medical aspirants who have become eligible after reduction of percentile to edit their choices also.

Palaniswami moves Madras High Court to restrain Panneerselvam from using AIADMK flag, symbol and letter head

All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has filed a civil suit in the Madras High Court to injunct expelled leader O. Panneerselvam from using the party’s official letter head, two leaves symbol and flag besides refraining him from claiming to be the coordinator or even a primary member of AIADMK.

Kurmis call off agitation after Calcutta HC describes stir as illegal and unconstitutional

A day after the Calcutta High Court described the indefinite sit-in protest called in Adivasi Kurmi Samaj on September 20 as ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ and directed West Bengal to take adequate steps to ensure that the public is in no manner put to difficulty or inconvenience, the representatives of samaj on Wednesday called of the agitation.

Saudi Crown Prince MbS says getting ‘closer’ to Israel normalisation

Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said in a U.S. television interview that his country was moving steadily closer to normalizing relations with Israel and also warned that if Iran gets a nuclear weapon, “we have to get one.” “Every day we get closer,” the crown prince told Fox News according to excerpts of an interview to be shown later, when asked to characterise talks aimed at long-time foes Israel and Saudi Arabia reaching a landmark agreement to open diplomatic relations.

Iran MPs vote to toughen penalties for women who breach dress code

Iranian women who flout the strict Islamic dress code mandating head coverings and modest clothing would face up to 10 years’ prison under a bill passed on Wednesday. The push to step up penalties comes a year after a wave of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested for allegedly breaching the rules.

U.K. PM Rishi Sunak signals plan to backtrack on some climate goals

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to water down some of Britain’s environmental commitments on Wednesday, saying the country must fight climate change without penalizing workers and consumers. The news drew wide criticism from political opponents, environmental groups and large chunks of U.K. industry, but was welcomed by sections of the governing Conservative Party.

Champions League | Bayern beat Man United 4-3; Arsenal thrash PSV

Bayern Munich struck twice in four minutes in the first half to set them on their way to a 4-3 victory over an embattled Manchester United on Wednesday and make a winning start in Champions League Group A. Arsenal enjoyed a triumphant return to the Champions League with a 4-0 thrashing of outclassed PSV Eindhoven in Group B