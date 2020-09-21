Morning Digest: Opposition gives no-confidence notice against RS Deputy Chairman; India-China scheduled to hold Corps Commander talks today, and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day.

Twelve opposition parties gave notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, accusing him of violating the parliamentary procedures in trying to pass the farm sector Bills in haste, circumventing all demands for proper voting.

The top brass of the central government on September 20 flayed the Opposition over its members’ “unruly conduct” in Rajya Sabha during the passage of the two farm bills, condemning their behaviour as “shameful” and unprecedented in Parliament’s history.

Kagiso Rabada once again proved to be the ‘King of Super Over’ after Marcus Stoinis’ star turn with both bat and ball ensured a thrilling Super Over win for Delhi Capitals in an IPL encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. It was Stoinis whose late assault saw Delhi reach 157 for 8 in 20 overs with his 53 off 21 balls and 57 in the last three doing the trick.

India and China are scheduled to hold the 6th round of Corps Commander talks at 9 a.m. on Monday on the Chinese side at Moldo opposite Chushul, a defence source said on Sunday. For the first time, a Joint Secretary-level official from the Ministry of External Affairs will be part of the delegation, the source said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the system of minimum support price and government procurement of crops would continue, after the passage of two farm sector Bills by Parliament amid protests inside in the Rajya Sabha and by farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

The Centre is set to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and proposes to make Aadhaar a mandatory identification document for all the office-bearers, directors and other key functionaries of an NGO or an association eligible to receive foreign donations.

The espionage case lodged against arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma under the Official Secrets Act is “false” and the “evidence was planted” by the Delhi police, his lawyer claimed on Sunday.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday said the Congress government will take the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, including the Akalis, to court over the unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-farmer laws of the Central government.

The Indian Council of Medical Research has completed its second national sero-survey to gauge the prevalence of COVID-19. The first survey was conducted in May across 400 districts and about 28,000 were sampled — most of them in rural India — to gauge the spread of the infection. After a long delay, the ICMR finally published its results this month that suggested that nearly 6.4 million were likely infected with the virus by May. There were 82-130 infections that went undetected for every confirmed case in May.

Senior India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin endured dream and nightmare in a space of six deliveries as he scalped two batsmen and then suffered a suspected shoulder dislocation during Delhi Capitals’ IPL game against KXIP on Sunday.