Morning digest: No GST relief for automobiles, SC Collegium modifies earlier recommendation on MP CJ appointment, and more

The Supreme Court Collegium has modified its May 10 recommendation to appoint Justice A.A. Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh after the government sent it to two consecutive letters to reconsider the proposal. In a resolution dated September 5 and published on September 20, the Collegium led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi has now recommended to the government to appoint Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court. Justice Kureshi is the senior most judge from the Gujarat High Court. The Collegium resolution does not disclose any reason for the sudden change of mind.

While the tax rates were tweaked up or down for several goods and services following a marathon meeting that lasted nearly nine hours on September 20, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council left the rates on products like automobiles and biscuits that had been clamouring for a rate rationalisation in view of falling sales. Among many procedural changes, the Council arrived at an ‘in principle decision’ to link Aadhaar with registration of taxpayers under GST and examine the possibility of making Aadhar mandatory for claiming refunds.

The Supreme Court on Friday assigned the Jammu and Kashmir High Court’s Juvenile Justice Committee to inquire into allegations of illegal detention of children — some as young as 10 — by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, which is undergoing a period of lockdown following the reading down of Article 370. A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it would not make any comments on the allegations for now. However, the court said the petition filed by child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha raised “substantial issues and alleged detention of children”.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija has written to the Centre and Jammu & Kashmir government on behalf of her detained mother and sought information on the number of detentions and arrests made in J&K since it was stripped of its special status in August. Ms. Iltija has specifically asked for information on the number of minors (under 18), children in the 12-15 age group and those under 12 years, who have been detained, arrested or placed under house arrest. She has also sought data on the detenus and undertrials moved to jails and detention centres in other States.

The Congress and the two major Left parties have slammed the corporate tax cuts announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. Linking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the United States, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the move was aimed at pushing up the stock market ahead of Mr. Modi’s tour to the U.S., which begins today, September 21. Mr. Modi is expected to meet many foreign investors during the trip.

The Centre on Friday informed the Madras High Court that deliberations on the Draft Information Technology [Intermediaries Guidelines (Amendment)] Rules, 2018, which mandate social media companies to cooperate with the police in cracking cybercrimes, had been completed. A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and N. Seshasayee was told by the Central government’s senior counsel Venkataswamy Babu that the process of notifying the rules was in an advanced stage. The rules were expected to solve problems faced by the police in obtaining information from social media firms.

The law student from Shahjahanpur, who has accused former Union Minister Swami Chinmayanand of raping and physically exploiting her, was on Friday charged with extortion in a case filed by him, even as the SIT probing the case arrested him. SIT chief Naveen Arora said the former BJP MP had confessed to “almost all” the allegations made against him, barring rape. Despite the student’s complaint, Chinmayanand was not charged with rape but was arrested under Section 376 C of the IPC, which pertains to misusing authority to seduce or induce a woman to have sexual intercourse.

Almost a quarter of Indians surveyed said that they considered those suffering from dementia to be “dangerous” and about three-fourths opined that those with dementia are “impulsive and unpredictable,” according to a report released by Alzheimer’s Disease International (ADI), a London-based non-profit organisation. The survey by the London School of Economics (LSE) was meant to gauge attitudes towards dementia among those suffering from dementia, health practitioners and care givers and surveyed about 70,000 people in 155 countries.

The newly appointed Governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankar has taken on State Education Minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee over incidents of violence on the campus of Jadavpur University in Kolkata on Thursday evening. The Governor had intervened to personally escort Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo from the campus amid protests and heckling from students, who objected to his presence.

Hundreds of protesters gathered in central Cairo and several other Egyptian cities late on Friday shouting anti-government slogans, responding to an online call for a demonstration against government corruption, witnesses and residents said.Protests have become very rare in Egypt following a broad crackdown on dissent under President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, who took power after the overthrow of the former Islamist president Mohamed Mursi in 2013 following mass protests against his rule.

"Kohli is a fierce cricketer and so am I,” he said. “Off the field, we are good friends. But if I bowl a bad ball, he will hit me and if he is not on his game, I will get him out and I will remind him about that. But we do not take that with us off the field. There are no personal battles.”