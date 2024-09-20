Doctors call off strike after Bengal government lists reforms

Protesting resident doctors in West Bengal decided to call off their agitation outside Swasthya Bhawan and announced that they will join emergency services in the State run health facilities from Saturday (September 21, 2024). Thousands of junior doctors have been on a strike for nearly 41 days since the body of a doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

‘Indian ammunition entering Ukraine’: India dismisses media report as ‘speculative and misleading’

India described as “inaccurate” a media report that said artillery shells sold by Indian arms manufacturers have been diverted by European customers to Ukraine and New Delhi has not intervened to stop it. “We have seen the Reuters report. It is speculative and misleading. It implies violations by India, where none exist and hence, is inaccurate and mischievous,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

World witnessing people of J&K strengthening Indian democracy: PM Modi

Praising voters for turning up in huge numbers at polling stations in the first phase of Assembly elections in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the Gandhis, the Abdullahs and the Muftis for the three decades of instability in Kashmir and reiterated his promise to restore Statehood. Addressing an election rally at the She-i-Kashmir Cricket Stadium in Srinagar to campaign for the candidates contesting in the Valley, PM Modi reiterated that the promise made on the floor of the Parliament on J&K’s Statehood will be kept.

India took a policy stand not to supply arms, shells to Israel: Defence sources

In the initial days of the Gaza offensive, Israel required artillery shells but India took a “policy decision” not to supply them, according to defence sources, who also stated that India is “firmly neutral” between Russia and Ukraine and has taken a stand to “not supply kinetic equipment” to either of them.

‘Congress has history of abusing PM, OBCs’: Nadda says in letter to Kharge

A war of words between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress escalated after BJP president J.P. Nadda accused the Congress of having a “history of using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and OBCs (Other Backward Classes)” in his response to a letter from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to the PM a few days ago. Mr. Kharge in his letter had accused the ruling party of using violent language against Opposition leaders. Mr. Kharge had written a letter addressed to Mr. Modi a few days ago, with reference to certain remarks made against him by Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu

Kolkata rape and murder case: Medical registration of R.G. Kar ex-principal Sandip Ghosh cancelled

Amidst the continuing outrage in Kolkata over the rape and murder of a female trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH), the medical registration of Sandip Ghosh, its former principal, has been cancelled. Numerous medical bodies had sought the cancellation of his registration after he was taken into the Central Bureau of Investigation custody on September 14 in connection with the rape-murder case and financial irregularities at the RGKMCH.

‘Land mafia’ torches at least 34 houses in Bihar’s Dalit hamlet

A Dalit tola (hamlet) was attacked, and at least 34 houses were set on fire by alleged land mafia at Krishna Nagar village under Mufassil Police station in Bihar’s Nawada district. Villagers said that the land mafia, who numbered in the dozens, allegedly fired several rounds. There is panic among the people living in the village and police are continuously conducting raids to nab the culprits. So far 15 people have been arrested by the police.

Refugees from Sri Lanka not enthusiastic about presidential poll

With a day to go for the Sri Lanka presidential poll, the situation does not seem to have generated any buzz among Tamil refugees living in different camps across the State. A cross-section of refugees, to whom this journalist spoke, is of the view that there is virtually little interest in the matter as the refugees are more concerned with their immediate and daily issues. “Many of us are not even aware that the election is going to take place in Sri Lanka. In fact, we have become more attuned to what is happening here politically,” says R. Jayanthan* who is in one of the camps in Kanniyakumari district.

Fresh wolf pack sighting causes panic among locals of Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich

The sighting of a pack of wolves in Mehsi Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich has once again stoked fear among the local residents who were beginning to feel relieved after the capture of five man-eater wolves who killed eight people in the area. While the villagers claimed that the pack included the sixth and the last remaining man-eater wolf, who is believed to be lame, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Ajit Pratap Singh rejected the assertion.

Fed rate cut to have muted impact on India: CEA

Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran said the impact of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate cut of 50 basis points will be limited for India, and though it will be a positive for emerging economies in general, it cannot be construed as a “fillip for the global economy” because there are other factors at play. “If other things were constant, the rate cut by itself should be positive because it lowers the dollar cost of capital, increases the dollar liquidity… [but] with other things not staying contant, the Fed rate cut is not the only thing that matters. We have geopolitical conflicts everywhere and there is an all-important election that is coming up in the USA in November, and in general, the global economy has been slowing,” the CEA pointed out.

Canada further tightens rules on temporary workers, students

Canada is further reducing the number of study permits it will grant to foreign students and tightening eligibility for work permits in a bid to cut down on the number of temporary residents in the country, the government said. The announcement comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, trailing in the public opinion polls and coming off a major by-election loss this week, seeks to reduce the number of temporary residents - including international students and foreign workers — in the country.

U.S. lawmakers express outrage over vandalism of temple in New York

More than two dozen top American lawmakers have expressed outrage over the recent vandalism of a Hindu temple in New York, which came days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the U.S.The road and the signage outside the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Melville, New York, were sprayed with expletives on Monday (September 16).