Morning Digest | Census a must for women’s reservation Bill to become reality; Civil groups in Manipur demand release of armed miscreants, and more

September 20, 2023 06:25 am | Updated 06:25 am IST

Census a must for Women’s Reservation Bill to become reality

The Women’s Reservation bill can come into effect only after the decennial Census has been conducted, a procedure that the Centre has continually delayed. The 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, or the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, will be implemented after the 2026 delimitation taking into account the latest census. Delimitation means the act or process of fixing limits or boundaries of territorial constituencies in a country to represent changes in population.

Civil groups demand release of armed miscreants; normal life affected in Manipur

Normal life in Valley districts of Manipur was affected on September 18 after several civil society organisations, including Meira Paibi, a collective of Meitei women, called for a 48-hour general strike, demanding the release of five persons who were arrested last week for carrying sophisticated weapons and wearing “camouflage uniform”. Manipur Police said that it used tear gas at several locations to disperse crowds who had blocked the roads.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Parliament moves to new premises, PM calls for a fresh chapter free of bitter partisanship

The shift from the old Parliament House — now called the Samvidhan Sadan — to the new Parliament building took place on Tuesday, amid a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to start a new chapter sans the bitterness of partisanship. The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, urged that the Constitutional values espoused by B.R. Ambedkar be protected.

CPI(M) will not send nominee to INDIA coordination panel

The CPI(M) has refused to nominate anyone for the Coordination Committee of INDIA, while promising its complete support for the alliance’s “consolidation and expansion” stating that such organisational structures will be an “impediment” for the bloc.

AIADMK’s fresh salvo at Annamalai leaves its alliance with BJP in tatters

The AIADMK’s announcement of “separation of ties” with the BJP on Monday seems to have added another layer of complexity to the already-strained relationship between the two parties. The outburst of the AIADMK’s organisation secretary and former Fisheries Minister, D. Jayakumar, was triggered by BJP State unit president K. Annamalai’s remarks on DMK founder and former Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. But, as Mr. Jayakumar pointed out, this was not the only occasion when Mr. Annamalai had “targeted” front-ranking leaders of the Dravidian Movement. He had “belittled” others such as ‘Periyar’ E.V. Ramasamy and Jayalalithaa, the former Minister recalled.

France and Germany backed report pushes for EU enlargement, four tier membership

France and Germany, the two largest economies in the European Union, pushed new proposals for the enlargement of the 27-member bloc on Tuesday (September 19). The policy paper, put together by a group of 12 experts commissioned by the Europe ministers of France and Germany but not representing the countries’ official views, was presented along the fringes of a European ministerial meeting.

Canada not looking to ‘provoke’ India, says PM Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on September 19 said he was not looking to “provoke” India or “escalate” tensions, but urged New Delhi to take the killing of a Sikh separatist leader with the “utmost seriousness”. Mr. Trudeau’s comments came hours after Canada and India expelled a senior diplomat each following his allegations about the involvement of “agents of the Indian government” in the killing of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

House Republicans set first Biden impeachment inquiry hearing for September 28

House Republicans plan to hold their first hearing next week in their impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden over his family’s business dealings. The hearing — scheduled for September 28 — is expected to focus on “constitutional and legal questions” that surround allegations of Biden’s involvement in his son Hunter’s overseas businesses, according to a spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee.

Russia weaponising food, energy and children in war against Ukraine, says Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told world leaders on September 19 that Russia is “weaponising” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine. While the world has various agreements that restrict arms themselves, “There are no real restrictions on weaponisation,” he said at the UN General Assembly’s annual top-level meeting.

Champions League | Man City sweep past Red Star Belgrade; Barcelona thrash Royal Antwerp 5-0

UEFA Champions League holders Manchester City recovered from falling a goal behind to outclass Red Star Belgrade 3-1 in their Group G opener with Julian Alvarez scoring twice at The Etihad. Barcelona’s Joao Felix struck twice in a 5-0 demolition of visiting Royal Antwerp.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.