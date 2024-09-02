MHA constitutes inter-ministerial team to assess damage caused by floods in Gujarat

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted an Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) led by the Executive Director of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) to assess the damage caused by rainfall and floods in Gujarat. The team will visit the flood-affected districts of the State soon.

ED identifies multiple properties of Dubai-based ‘drug trafficker’ Jasmeet Hakimzada

The Enforcement Directorate has identified several properties of Jasmeet Singh Hakimzada, a Dubai-based alleged international drug trafficker also sought by the enforcement agencies in the United States. He is alleged to have links with the banned terror outfit Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF).

Nitish strong at Centre, can easily get caste census done: Tejashwi

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by its leader Tejashwi Yadav, staged protests across Bihar demanding a nationwide caste census and inclusion of 65% reservation for the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) in Schedule 9 of the Constitution.

Concerns rise over ‘peer perception’ in NIRF’s higher education rankings

State governments and State-run educational institutions have raised apprehensions about the “peer perception” criterion in the ranking of higher education institutions (HEIs) prepared by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) under the Union Ministry of Education. Citing the recently released rankings, they allege the new criterion contributes to “regional bias” as education institutions in metropolitan areas score better in “peer perception” than suburban or State-run HEIs.

J&K youth will show exit door to ‘Modi & Company’ on October 1: Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday (September 1, 2024) claimed “deception” was the only policy followed by the BJP for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and that they would show the exit door to “Prime Minister Narendra Modi and company” in the upcoming Assembly election.

India must engage with all sides in Bangladesh: Top policy analyst

The current state of relations between India and Bangladesh does not leave space for conventional diplomacy for Indian decision-makers, a top policy analyst of Bangladesh has said. In an interview with The Hindu, Major General A.N.M. Muniruzzaman (Retd.), President of the Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS) asked the South Block to engage with all parties of the political spectrum in Bangladesh without waiting for the situation to evolve any further.

India-Pakistan cannot better ties in the next decade, says survey; Bangladeshis are more optimistic

More than 60% of Indians and more than half of all Pakistanis surveyed believe the two countries cannot have friendly relations in this decade, says a new survey by the Centre for Policy Research (CPR)-C Voter that looks at the attitudes of Indians, Pakistanis, and Bangladeshis on a number of political, economic and foreign policy issues. The downturn in ties between India and Pakistan since 2016, after which no high-level bilateral talks have been held, is clearly mirrored in the mood in the two countries, shows the survey, which reached out to about 100,000 respondents, 12,000 of whom completed the survey in total across the three countries.

ATF price cut 4.6%; commercial LPG up by ₹39 per cylinder

The price of jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) was on Sunday (September 1, 2024) reduced by 4.6%, while the rate of commercial LPG used in hotels and restaurants, was hiked by ₹39 per 19-kg cylinder in the monthly revision done in line with international oil price trends.

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh takes over as Deputy Chief of Air Staff

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh on Sunday took over as Deputy Chief of the Air Staff of the Indian Air Force, the Defence Ministry said. After taking charge at the Air Headquarters (Vayu Bhawan), the Air Marshal paid homage to the brave hearts, who made the supreme sacrifice, by laying wreath at the National War Memorial here.

Fresh violence in Manipur, 2 killed in gunfight, drone attack

Violence returned to Manipur after a four-month pause with suspected extremists killing two persons and injuring at least six others, including two police personnel and a television journalist, in a gun-and-bomb attack using “high-tech drones” on Sunday.

No let-up in protests over Kolkata rape and murder; resident doctors open Abhaya Clinics

Three weeks after the rape and murder of a doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital, there has been no let-up in the protests with thousands of people hitting the streets of Kolkata on Sunday (September 1, 2024) demanding justice for the victim. Several processions were brought out from north to south of the city which saw people from all walks of life, alumni of reputed educational institutions, including Ramakrishna Mission, and prominent faces of the Bengali film industry raising their voice against the gruesome crime.

Another BJP leader in Uttarakhand booked for rape

Uttarakhand police on Sunday (September 1, 2024) filed an FIR for rape and intimidation against a senior BJP leader from Nainital. This was the second time in 48 hours that a BJP leader was booked in the State in a case of molesting a woman.

9 feared dead in Telangana due to incessant rains, Amit Shah calls up Revanth Reddy

The incessant rains in the State have claimed the lives of at least nine people, with some of them getting washed away in the swirling waters while crossing the streams and the bodies of some yet to be recovered.

Preethi Pal wins bronze in T35 200m, her second medal at Paris Paralympics

India's Preethi Pal won a bronze in the women's 200m T35 category, her second medal of the Paris Paralympics, with a personal best time of 30.01 seconds on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

Nishad Kumar wins silver in high jump T47 category

High jumper Nishad Kumar of the T47 category clinched his second successive silver at the Paralympic Games with a season’s best effort of 2.04 m here on Sunday (September 1, 2024).

