Morning Digest | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines to join ‘one nation, one election’ panel; No Question Hour, private members business during September 18-22 special session of Parliament, and more

September 03, 2023

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines to join ‘one nation, one election’ panel

The Union Law Ministry on Saturday named eight members to the committee, headed by the former President Ram Nath Kovind, that will examine the issue of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, Assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

No Question Hour, private members business during September 18-22 special session of Parliament

A session of both Houses of Parliament will be held from September 18-22 without Question Hour or private members’ business, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats said on September 2. The session will have five sittings and members will be informed about the provisional calendar separately, the secretariats said.

Systematic attempt to sabotage Indian democracy: Congress

Hours after the Law Ministry announced the composition of the eight-member committee set up to examine the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and the Assemblies, the Congress not only declined to be part of it but also questioned the exclusion of the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

PM Modi can’t order an inquiry against Adani, Rahul Gandhi alleges in Chhattisgarh

Asserting that Congress-run States are ruled by “governments of poor people” instead of being “governments of Adani”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi can never order any inquiry against the Adani Group as it “will not put the Adani Group in trouble but someone else”.

INDIA bloc makes additional appointments to newly formed panels for 2024 election

The Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Saturday made some additional appointments to some of the committees that were set up at its meeting in Mumbai on Friday. The names of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and Congress leader Pawan Khera were added to the working group for media, while Dayanidhi Maran of the DMK and Rohit Jakhad of the RLD find a place in the working group for social media.

ASI seeks more time to complete Gyanvapi survey

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday sought eight more weeks to submit its report on the scientific survey being conducted at the Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi. The Varanasi District Court had asked the ASI to submit the report in four weeks, which ended on September 2. In an application, counsel for the ASI said the survey would take more time as a lot of trash and debris were dumped in the cellars as well as around the structure, covering the original features of the structure.

Three-fourths of India’s irrigation sources run on electricity: study

The latest edition of the Minor Irrigation Census (MIC) — a compendium of borewells, tubewells, and other privately owned irrigation sources by farmers — finds that electricity is the dominant source of power to extract water, over diesel, windmills, and solar pumps. While the use of electricity showed a quantum jump from powering only 56% of sources in 2011 to 70% in 2017, the latest report, made public last week, shows electricity as powering 76% of sources – a slower growth rate.

Imphal’s remaining Kuki families allege forcible eviction

The last of the Kuki-Zo people, who had stayed put in Imphal after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, said they were forcibly evicted from their homes by security forces in the early hours on September 2. A source in the defence forces said the families were provided safe passage from New Lambulane in Imphal East to Motbung in Senapati district on a special request by the civil administration. The source said the tribal people had stayed there for a long period and had become “vulnerable targets”.

Tamils caught in the crossfire in strife-torn Manipur

With 45 Tamil homes and shops burnt down in Moreh, a town in Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar, according to government officials, the strong trader community is under pressure to support the fight financially, or leave. “If I give them money, my Meitei friends will see it as support to their enemy. I can’t take sides. They are both my friends,” he adds. The houses and shops caught fire as they were adjacent to Meitei properties and were not burnt intentionally.

G-20 Sherpas to sit for final round of pre-summit negotiations

As Sherpas of all G-20 countries arrived in New Delhi ahead of the final week of negotiations for the summit next weekend, India’s G-20 Sherpa said he was “confident” of consensus on economic issues. Meanwhile, government sources sought to play down the impact that the absence of at least three leaders including Presidents of Russia, China and Mexico will have on the summit’s outcomes.

India to be part of implementation of Zelenskyy’s peace formula: envoy

India will be part of the implementation of the 10-point peace formula proposed by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the details are being discussed, Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk has said. Mr. Polishchuk welcomed Indian students to continue their education in that country stating that the Ukrainian government had shifted educational institutions to safer areas.

Thailand’s king approves a new Cabinet more than 3 months after elections

Thailand’s King has formally endorsed members of a new Cabinet, paving the way for a government headed by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin to take office more than three months after the general election. Mr. Srettha, representing the Pheu Thai party, was named Prime Minister by Parliament on August 22. A prominent real estate developer until officially entering politics last year, he will also hold the Finance Minister’s post.

Nobel Foundation cancels Russian ambassador invite to prize ceremony

The Nobel Foundation said on Saturday it was reversing its decision to invite Ambassadors from Russia and Belarus to this year’s Nobel award ceremony in Stockholm, after the move sparked a backlash. In 2022, the Nobel Foundation, which organises the annual Nobel prize ceremony and banquet in Stockholm, decided not to invite the Russian and Belarusian Ambassadors to the Stockholm award event because of the war in Ukraine.

Rival Eritrean groups clash in Israel, leaving dozens hurt in worst confrontation in recent memory

Hundreds of Eritrean government supporters and opponents clashed with each other and with Israeli police Saturday, leaving dozens injured in one of the most violent street confrontations among African asylum seekers and migrants in Tel Aviv in recent memory. Among those hurt were 30 police officers and three protesters hit by police fire.

Asia Cup 2023 | Kishan, Hardik and Pakistan pacers shine on a day when the rain has the final say

Two standout batters. Three pacers spewing venom. And three rain interruptions. All of it culminated in one big disappointment for the scores of fans who flocked the Pallekele International Stadium for the high-voltage Asia Cup clash between India and Pakistan.

Tata Steel Chess: Divya Deshmukh emerges as the queen in her own fairytale

Divya Deshmukh’s fairytale at the National Library had quite a fairytale ending on a wet Saturday evening. She got to play in India’s Tata Steel Chess India tournament only because R. Vaishali pulled out at almost the last minute. And she began as the 10th seed in a field of 10 in the women’s rapid section. She finished right at the top, though. The 17-year-old from Nagpur authored one of the most remarkable stories — and there have been many — in Indian chess of late to become the champion.

