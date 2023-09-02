Morning Digest | India’s first solar observatory mission Aditya-L1 launches today; ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud case, and more

September 02, 2023 07:35 am | Updated 07:35 am IST

India’s first solar observatory mission Aditya-L1 to be launched at 11.50 a.m. today

India’s first solar observatory mission, named Aditya-L1, will be launched onboard the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 11.50 am on Saturday. This PSLV-C57/Aditya-L1 mission can be counted as one of the longest missions involving ISRO’s workhorse launch vehicle. However, the longest of the PSLV missions is still the 2016 PSLV-C35 mission which was completed two hours, 15 minutes and 33 seconds after lift-off.

Opposition says govt. rattled by INDIA alliance; thus exploring ‘one nation one poll’

Opposition parties on Friday said the coming together of the INDIA alliance had worried the ruling BJP, forcing it to set up a panel to explore the feasibility of holding Assembly and Lok Sabha elections simultaneously. The government on Friday constituted a committee, headed by former President Ramnath Kovind, to explore the possibility of holding simultaneous elections to State Assemblies and the Lok Sabha, a day after announcing a special session of Parliament from September 18-22.

SC moots even airdropping food, medicine in Manipur due to blockades

The Supreme Court on Friday suggested even airdropping food and medicine in Manipur after Justice Gita Mittal Committee said the situation might turn dire with supplies dwindling due to road blockades, coupled with an outbreak of chickenpox and measles in relief camps lodging victims of ethnic violence. Chief Justice Chandrachud also sought action from the government about the unidentified bodies of people killed during the violence still lying in mortuaries in the State.

Rajnath Singh cancels 2-day visit to Sri Lanka

In a sudden development, the Defence Ministry on Friday announced that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would not be travelling to Sri Lanka on a two-day visit beginning Saturday, which it had announced earlier in the day, due to “unavoidable circumstances”. Coinciding with the visit, INS Delhi, Indian Navy’s first indigenously designed and built guided missile destroyer, arrived at Colombo on September 1.

IIT-Delhi student dies by suicide, second case in two months

A 21-year-old student of B.Tech final year at the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi died by suicide on September 1. According to the police, the student was on extension as he failed to clear some exams. It is the second incident of suicide on IIT-Delhi campus in last two months. On July 10, a student named Ayush Ashna, who was pursuing B.Tech (Maths), passed away after a suicide bid.

Some countries are trying to hijack G-20 agenda, says Russia

A week before the G-20 summit in New Delhi, Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov on September 1 came out strongly against western attempts to foreground the Ukraine crisis at the multilateral platform saying that political issues should not be raised in keeping with the tradition of G-20. He further said the language of Bali Declaration 2022 that had mention of Ukraine will have to change when the G-20 countries meet in New Delhi.

Countdown to the end of the fascist BJP regime has begun, says Stalin

Alleging that “lies and falsehood are the capital of the fascist BJP regime”, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin on Friday said the countdown to the end of the BJP rule had begun. In his statement at a joint press meet held on behalf of the INDIA bloc of Opposition parties in Mumbai, Mr. Stalin alleged that the BJP had, during the past nine years of its rule, shown scant regard for democratic ethos, and now, it had become a threat to the very existence of democracy.

ED arrests Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in bank fraud case

The Enforcement Directorate on September 1 arrested Jet Airways (India) Limited’s founder chairman Naresh Jagdishrai Goyal, in connection with an alleged loan fraud involving about ₹538.62 crore of the Canara Bank. The ED probe is based on a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in May. Among those named as accused were the company, Mr. Goyal, his wife Anita Naresh Goyal and Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

Singapore ex-deputy PM Shanmugaratnam elected president: official results

Former Singapore deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam was elected president on September 1, according to official results, in the city-state’s first contested vote for the largely ceremonial position in more than a decade. Shanmugaratnam replaces incumbent Halimah Yacob who ran unopposed for her six-year term in 2017.

Children from void, voidable marriages entitled to parents’ share in ancestral property: SC

The Supreme Court on September 1 held that a child born of a void or voidable marriage can inherit the parent’s share in a joint Hindu family property governed by the Mitakshara law. A voidable marriage is one that is made invalid by the husband or wife through a decree. A void marriage is invalid at the very inception. Mitakashara law of succession governing Hindu Undivided Families applies to the whole of India except West Bengal and Assam.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi demands debate on China, others in special session of Parliament

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded a debate on the border issue with China, along with others, in the special session of Parliament convened by the government even as he said that any Bill on 'one nation-one election' would be unconstitutional. He demanded that the NDA government hold a comprehensive debate on China. Referring to media reports on ‘one nation-one election’ with regard to the special Parliament session, he claimed that it is “impossible”.

8 killed, 29 injured in Manipur since August 29: source

As many as 29 people were injured and eight killed in a fresh cycle of violence that erupted on the boundary of Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts in Manipur since August 29, a defence source said on Friday. The area witnessed intermittent firing between the two groups on Friday where a person was said to have been injured in Churachandpur.

India to have 42.5 crore air passengers by 2035, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

India is expected to have 42.5 crore air passengers by 2035 from the current level of 14.5 crore and that is the growth potential that international players can look at, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Friday, September 1, 2023. The Union Minister also said that the regional air connectivity has democratised civil aviation and has spawned four regional carriers.

Asia Cup 2023 | High-voltage India-Pakistan clash all set to produce sparks

Fitness test for one side, carrying the form for another. And the last leg for the World Cup preparations for both the teams. All these objectives will be paused for eight hours at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on the outskirts of hilly Kandy on Saturday afternoon. After all, it’s India vs Pakistan time. That too in the Asia Cup. And the same stands and grass banks that wore a deserted look on Thursday for Sri Lanka’s game against Bangladesh — the other fierce inter-continental rivalry — will be choc-a-bloc.