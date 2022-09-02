Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping. File | Photo Credit: AP

Modi, Xi weigh meeting as chill remains in ties

India and China are weighing a first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in almost three years, even as a chill remains in relations with an as-yet-unresolved border crisis and increasingly sharp recent exchanges between the two countries.

Karnataka seer Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru arrested

Six days after the case of alleged sexual harassment of two minor girls was filed under POCSO Act against him, the seer of Brihan Mutt in Chitradurga, Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru, was arrested in Chitradurga late on September 1.

Teesta Setalvad custody | Supreme Court questions Gujarat

Activist Teesta Setalvad has been in custody for over two months and, as a woman, is entitled to “favourable treatment” under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), the Supreme Court prima facie told Gujarat on Thursday.

Supreme Court asks Union Home Ministry to collect reports from eight States on ‘attacks on Christians’

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to obtain from eight States information about the registration of FIRs, status of investigation, arrests and chargesheets filed in incidents petitioners allege to be attacks targeting the Christian community and institutions.

‘Transparency’ debate continues in Congress

A day after senior Congress leader Manish Tewari demanded transparency in party’s presidential election, his Lok Sabha colleague Manickam Tagore on Thursday posted the names of people who elected him as delegate on Twitter.

State liable to pay aid for liquor deaths: Allahabad High Court

State has complete control over liquor sale and is hence liable to pay compensation to the kin of those who lost lives and vision after alcohol poisoning, said Allahabad High Court while hearing the petition filed by widows and son of men who lost their lives due to consumption of poisonous liquor in Azamgarh in 2021.

Vostok-2022 commences in Russia with India, China participating

An Indian Army contingent comprising troops from 7/8 Gorkha Rifles is participating in the multilateral strategic and command exercise ‘Vostok-2022’ which commenced on Friday at the training grounds of the eastern military district in Russia. The exercise also includes participation by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

U.S. advisors endorse updated COVID-19 shots for fall boosters

A panel of U.S. health advisors voted to recommend Pfizer’s updated COVID-19 boosters that target the newest omicron strains for people 12 and older. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to adopt the recommendation, the last step before shots can begin.

Biden says Trumpism threatens democracy

President Joe Biden sounded an alarm on Thursday night about what he views as extremist threats to American democracy from the restive forces of Trumpism. He’s aiming to reframe the November elections as part of an unceasing battle for the “soul of the nation.”

Sancho sinks Leicester as Manchester United win three in a row

Jadon Sancho fired Manchester United to a 1-0 win at Leicester on Thursday as the England forward showed he still has a role to play despite the big-money signing of Brazil winger Antony.