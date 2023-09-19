Morning Digest | Canada investigates Indian government link to killing of Khalistani activist; Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over Women’s Reservation Bill, and more

September 19, 2023 07:52 am | Updated 07:54 am IST

Canada investigates Indian government link to killing of Khalistani activist, expels Indian diplomat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canada is investigating possible links between the Indian government and the assassination of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. The Canadian government also said that it has expelled a top Indian diplomat as a consequence.

Union Cabinet meets amid buzz over Women’s Reservation Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting of the Union Cabinet in New Delhi on September 18 evening after the first sitting of the special session of Parliament amid speculation that the Women’s Reservation Bill was to be tabled in Parliament during the ongoing session, which will be held in the new building of Parliament from September 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya-L1 embarks on 110-day journey to L1 point

India’s first space-based observatory to study the Sun, Aditya-L1, is headed to the Lagrangian 1 (L1) point as ISRO carried out the Trans-Lagrangian 1 Insertion (TL1I) manoeuvre in the early hours of September 19.

Floods in Gujarat; BJP and Opposition play blame game over Narmada water

Over 600 people stranded in flood waters were rescued and almost 12,000 people were shifted to shelters and safer locations amidst heavy rains lashing Gujarat and creating flood-like situations in several districts of the State on September 18.

Parliament living symbol of the culture of dialogue, says Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Bira described Parliament as a living symbol of the culture of dialogue, stating that in the last 75 years, amid the agreements and disagreement between various parties, decisions were taken collectively in the interest of the nation and through parliamentary deliberations; laws were made for socio-economic changes in the lives of the people.

SC gives Maharashtra Speaker a week to open disqualification proceedings against CM Shinde and other MLAs

The Supreme Court on Monday (September 18) gave Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar a week’s time to open disqualification proceedings against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs accused of defection.

G20 Framework Working Group meeting in Chhattisgarh discusses economic outlook, supply chain challenges

The two-day G20 Framework Working Group (FWG) meeting under India’s G20 Presidency began on September 18 in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said. The first day saw discussions on global economic outlook and supply chain, he added.

5 prisoners freed in U.S. swap with Iran, arrive in Qatar

Five Americans detained for years in Iran walked off a plane and into freedom Monday, many arm-in-arm, as part of a deal that saw President Joe Biden agree to unlock nearly $6 billion in frozen Iranian assets. The deal brought Biden profuse thanks from their families but heat from Republican opponents for the monetary arrangement with one of America’s top rivals.

Ravichandran Ashwin named in India’s squad for ODI series against Australia

Seasoned off-spinner R Ashwin on September 18 made a comeback to the Indian ODI team for the three-match series against Australia and will be competing for a potential World Cup berth with Washington Sundar if Axar Patel doesn’t get fit in time for the global event.

Mumbai City FC lose 0-2 to Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran in ACL

Mumbai City FC began their AFC Champions League (ACL) campaign on a disappointing note as they suffered 0-2 defeat at the hands of debutants Nassaji Mazandaran of Iran here on Monday. Ehsan Hosseini (34th minute) and Mohammadreza Azadi (62nd) scored for the visiting side.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.