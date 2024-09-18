Much-awaited J&K Assembly election begin today, 219 candidates in fray

Ending a decade-long wait, the first phase of Assembly election in 24 constituencies in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir will be held today (September 18, 2024). Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place for the Assembly election, the first in the Union Territory after the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 in August 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

At least 9 dead, thousands injured as Hezbollah is hit by a wave of exploding pagers in Lebanon, Syria

Hundreds of handheld pagers exploded near simultaneously in parts of Lebanon and Syria, killing at least nine people — including members of the militant group Hezbollah and a young girl — and wounding several thousand, officials said. They pointed the finger at Israel in what appeared to be a sophisticated, remote attack. Among those wounded was Iran’s ambassador to Lebanon. The mysterious incident came amid rising tensions between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah

Ready to return to work, but haunted by a ‘fear psychosis’, West Bengal doctors tell SC

Members of the West Bengal Junior Doctors Front told the Supreme Court that they would “in principle” want to rejoin work after over a month of protests against the brutal rape and murder of their young colleague at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata following assurances from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a meeting, but they were still haunted by a “fear psychosis”. Appearing before a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Indira Jaising, for the junior doctors, confided in the courtroom that those responsible behind the “cover-up” about the gruesome crime on August 9 were still “roaming” in the hospital and would subject them to victimisation on rejoining work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atishi: From educationalist to Delhi’s third woman CM

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal ended the suspense over his successor by naming 43-year-old Atishi Marlena (now known only by her first name) as the new Delhi Chief Minister. With her elevation to the top post, Ms. Atishi will be third woman Chief Minister of the Union Territory after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

PM Modi lists NDA government’s 100 days’ achievements to benefit the poor, farmers, youth and women

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted important steps taken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government for the poor, farmers, youth, and women during the first 100 days of its current term. “Today marks 100 days of the NDA government’s current term. In this time, numerous key decisions have been made to benefit the poor, farmers, youth, and to empower women. Among these, the government has committed to build three crore new concrete houses and announced a ₹2 lakh crore package aimed at uplifting the youth,” Mr. Modi said addressing beneficiaries of Subhadra, a newly launched scheme for women in Odisha, at Bhubaneswar.

2 years of Project Cheetah: Hasn’t been an easy road, says Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said the two years of Project Cheetah have been challenging, with several hurdles, from habitat adjustments to ensuring the cubs’ survival in the wild, successfully overcome. Mr. Yadav said the project, envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is a globally pioneering effort, symbolising hope for successfully restoring lost wildlife populations and ecosystems.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress will ensure Jammu and Kashmir gets back statehood: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said his party guarantees the rights of Jammu and Kashmir and will ensure it gets back the status of a full-fledged state. Mr. Kharge also highlighted the party’s promise of free treatment of ₹25 lakh for every family and a super-specialty hospital in every district. He said this will create a healthy society.

Hindenburg-SEBI chief row: Madhabi Buch’s answers raise more questions, says Congress

The Congress said the “answers” being provided by SEBI chairperson Madhabi Buch and her husband raise even more questions and asserted that “the facts” that have been put out on their financial dealings have not been contradicted so far by anyone. His remarks come a day after Ms. Sitharaman said Ms. Madhabi Buch and her husband Dhaval Buch are defending themselves and putting out facts contradicting the allegations of Congress.

Jarange launches indefinite fast over Maratha quota - his sixth in a year

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange has demanded the implementation of the draft notification of the sage-soyare (relatives from the family tree) and allocated Kunbi ( Maratha sub-caste covered under OBC) certificates. The activist, who initiated the sixth indefinite hunger strike from Tuesday (September 17, 2024) midnight onwards, has been agitating since October 25. He launched the stir from midnight at his native Antarwali Sarati village of Jalna district

ADVERTISEMENT

Manipur internet ban lifted; schools in Imphal Valley reopen

Schools, colleges and higher educational institutions in the five districts of Manipur’s Imphal Valley reopened after 10 days of violence and protests that led to the clamping of curfew in three of these districts. The internet ban in these districts was lifted on Monday. On Tuesday, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said the 18-month-long conflict affected the State’s economy and slowed development.

Kolkata doctor’s rape-murder case: ED raids six locations in Kolkata over RG Kar ‘financial irregularities’

Enforcement Directorate officers started simultaneous raids at six locations in Kolkata, including the residence of a TMC MLA, in connection with their investigation into the alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, an officer of the agency said. Search operations were underway at the Sithi residence of TMC’s Serampore MLA Sudipto Roy and the house of a medicine dealer, besides four other places, he said.

Sean ’Diddy’ Combs jailed by judge after sex trafficking indictment

Sean “Diddy” Combs headed to jail to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of sexual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence. The music mogul is charged with racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008.

Booker Prize 2024 shortlist features most women in its history

American writers Percival Everett and Rachel Kushner are among six finalists shortlisted for the prestigious Booker Prize for fiction this year, organisers said. Five of the six authors are women — the largest number in the prize’s 55-year history. Everett, a 2022 Booker finalist for The Trees, is again nominated for James , which reimagines Mark Twain’s Huckleberry Finn from the point of view of its main Black character, the enslaved man Jim.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.