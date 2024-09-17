MEA ‘strongly’ deplores Ayatollah Khamenei’s remark on Indian Muslims

India on Monday “strongly” deplored Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s comment on the condition of the Muslim community in India. In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs described the comment as “unacceptable” . Earlier Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei included India alongside Gaza Strip and Myanmar as one of the places where Muslims are suffering. In a comment sent out in the social media Ayatollah Khamenei referred to India, Gaza, and Myanmar and said the Islamic world should not remain oblivious to the condition of Muslims in these places.

Supreme Court to hear Kolkata doctor rape, murder case on September 17

The Supreme Court is scheduled on September 17 to hear a suo motu case into the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital even as protests continue unabated in West Bengal.

Mamata meets protesting doctors; Kolkata Police Commissioner, senior health officials to be removed

After a meeting with protesting doctors, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that as demanded by them, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal, the Deputy Commissioner of Kolkata Police, North, and two senior officials of Health Department would be replaced. The meeting started at 6 p.m. and lasted for almost four hours; the doctors emerged from the Chief Minister’s residence just a few minutes before midnight.

Govt, BJP plan events to mark NDA’s 100 days in office

The NDA government and the BJP have planned events across the country including a blood donation camp in the national capital to mark the new dispensation’s 100 days in office on Tuesday (September 17, 2024).

Arvind Kejriwal’s search for a loyal replacement in Delhi is a political gamble

Two days after he came out of jail on bail in the Delhi excise policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared that he would be quitting the top post, having resolutely refused to do so while behind bars.

Meta bans RT and other Russian state media networks

Facebook owner Meta said on Monday (September 17,2024) it was banning RT, Rossiya Segodnya and other Russian state media networks, alleging the outlets used deceptive tactics to carry out influence operations while evading detection on the social media company's platforms.

India, U.S. discuss Indo-Pacific and Gaza matters in Intersessional Dialogue

Indian and American officials held the U.S.-India 2+2 Intersessional Dialogue on Monday (September 16, 2024) during which they discussed matters related to the Indo-Pacific region, Ukraine and Gaza, the State Department said in Washington.

After prolonged negotiations, BJP concedes chair of four Parliamentary Standing Committees to Congress

After prolonged negotiations, the Bharatiya Janata Party has conceded the chair of Department-related Standing Committees on External Affairs, Agriculture, Rural Development and Education to the Congress. A notification is expected shortly. In 2014, with the Congress tally at just 44 MPs, the party held the chair of parliamentary panels on External Affairs and Finance. External Affairs was then headed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and Finance by Veerappa Moily. Both sides have ceded space.

Tensions simmering in Manipur since March 2023, we kept the troops ready even before May 3: former Assam Rifles D-G

Former Director-General of the Assam Rifles, Lieutenant-General Pradeep Chandran Nair (retd), said the only sincere attempt for a dialogue between the Kuki-Zo and Meitei communities in Manipur last year was derailed, when a video of two Kuki-Zo women being stripped and paraded by a mob surfaced on social media on July 19. In an interview with The Hindu, Lt.-General Nair said though the violence erupted around 2.30 p.m. on May 3, 2023, the State government requisitioned the deployment of Assam Rifles only at 8.30 p.m. as “they were still trying to figure out whether they can handle it [violence] on their own”.

Supreme Court to examine suggestions to stop ‘bulldozer justice’

The Supreme Court will examine suggestions from petitioners seeking relief from States bulldozing homes and private properties of undertrials, and frame pan-India guidelines. A Bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai had made it clear that the law did not permit retributory demolition of the properties of accused, who were still awaiting trial, or their immediate families.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Multi-tier security arrangements put up for first phase

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place to ensure free and fair Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said. Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats will be held in the first phase on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Ball in BJP’s court to hold early polls in Delhi, no decision yet on next CM: AAP

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party said it has put the ball in BJP’s court by demanding early elections in Delhi in November, and now it is up to the Opposition party to decide whether it was prepared to face CM Arvind Kejriwal. Mr. Kejriwal will tender his resignation as chief minister on Tuesday and the process to choose his replacement will start after that, Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, adding that there has been no discussion on who the next chief minister will be.

Adani Group says press release in circulation on its Kenya projects is fake

The Adani Group categorically stated that neither the Group nor any of its companies or subsidiaries have issued any press statements related to its ongoing projects and presence in Kenya. An Adani Group spokesperson asserted that certain “vested interests with malicious intent” are circulating “multiple fraudulent press releases”, including one titled “Adani Group Denounces Baseless Accusations and Threats”, related to the Group’s presence in Kenya.

‘One nation, one election’ not possible under present Constitution: Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the ‘one nation, one election’ issue, saying it is not possible under the present Constitution and requires at least five Constitutional amendments. Replying to a question on reports that the BJP-led NDA government would implement ‘one nation, one election’ within its current tenure, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not have the numbers to place those constitutional amendments either in the Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

Typhoon Bebinca, the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since 1949, shuts down megacity

Tens of millions of people in Shanghai and across China’s densely populated east coast hunkered indoors as the strongest storm to hit since 1949 swept in, downing trees and disrupting transport across the region. Typhoon Bebinca landed early Monday morning in the city’s eastern coastal area, with wind speeds of up to 151 kilometres per hour (94 miles per hour), state media said. It is the strongest storm to hit Shanghai since Typhoon Gloria in 1949, state broadcaster CCTV said shortly after Bebinca made landfall.

Man suspected in apparent assassination attempt on Trump charged with federal gun crimes

A man suspected in an apparent assassination attempt targeting former President Donald Trump was charged with federal gun crimes, making his first court appearance in the final weeks of a White House race already touched by violence. Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, faces charges of possessing a firearm despite being a convicted felon and possessing a firearm with an obliterated serial number. Additional and more serious charges are possible as the investigation continues and prosecutors seek an indictment from a grand jury.

TikTok heads to court over U.S. law that could lead to a ban on the popular platform

The U.S. government and TikTok will go head-to-head in federal court as oral arguments begin in a consequential legal case that will determine if – or how — a popular social media platform used by nearly half of all Americans will continue to operate in the country. Attorneys for the two sides will appear before a panel of judges at the federal appeals court in Washington. TikTok and its China-based parent company, ByteDance, are challenging a U.S. law that requires them to break ties or face a ban in the U.S. by mid-January. The legal battle is expected to reach the U.S. Supreme Court.

Apple rolls out iOS with more customisation and control features

Apple has started rolling out its iOS 18 globally. Unveiled at WWDC earlier in June this year, the latest operating system has introduced a bunch of new features and tools including more control over the Home Screen and Control Center and a more intelligent Siri. While Apple hasn’t confirmed when the update will be available to install, it is estimated that it could drop at 10 30 PM IST for the eligible older generation models. Meanwhile, the new iPhone 16 series will be preloaded with the iOS 18 and will be available from September 20.

Emmys 2024: ‘Shogun’ makes history as first non-English language series to win Drama Series with a record-breaking 18 total wins

Shogun made history at the 2024 Emmys by becoming the first majority non-English language series to win Best Drama Series. The historical epic set in feudal Japan took home a total of 18 Emmys, the most ever for a single season of television. Anna Sawai, who won the award for Lead Actress in a Drama Series, made history as the first Asian winner in the category.