Morning Digest | CWC resolves to make INDIA bloc an electoral success; V-P Dhankar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building today, and more

September 17, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:06 am IST

Congress Working Committee resolves to make INDIA bloc an ideological and electoral success

The newly constituted Congress Working Committee (CWC), at its first meeting in Hyderabad on September 16, welcomed the “continuing consolidation” of Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) and resolved to make its “an ideological and electoral success”.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar to hoist national flag at new Parliament building on September 17

Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar will hoist the national flag at the new Parliament building on September 17. The flag hoisting ceremony will take place a day before the five-day Parliament session beginning September 18 which may see parliamentary proceedings shift from the old to the adjacent new building.

Government shelves socio-economic data of Persons with Disabilities as disability database goes online

The Union government is shelving whatever socio-economic data it had collected, while registering about 94 lakh Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) across the country for Unique Disability ID (UDID) cards in the last six years, The Hindu has learnt. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is justifying the move by questioning the “quality” of the socio-economic data collected.

Congress calls for increasing existing upper limit of reservation

Noting the BJP’s stubborn refusal to conduct caste census in the country, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) that met on Saturday in Hyderabad called for increasing the existing upper limit of reservation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and OBCs.

Multiple routes proposed in India-Middle East-EU corridor, but multi-billion-dollar project comes with its share of challenges

Days after India, U.S., Saudi Arabia, UAE and other countries launched the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), officials said many of the details are still being ironed out, and multiple route options are being considered that will include ports like Haifa in Israel and Piraeus in Greece, The Hindu has learnt. Among the ports that could be connected on the west coast of India are Mundra (Gujarat), Kandla (Gujarat), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (Navi Mumbai).

Gita Mehta, eminent writer, journalist and elder sister of Odisha CM, passes away

Gita Mehta, eminent writer, journalist and elder sister of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, passed away in New Delhi on Saturday. Mehta (80) had been ailing for quite some time. Daughter of legendary Biju Patnaik, Mehta was a war correspondent for a foreign television channel during 1971. She had extensively covered the creation of Bangladesh. Her documentary films on Bangladesh were then widely appreciated.

Army draws lessons from Ukraine war, revises its artillery requirements

Drawing lessons from the Ukraine war, the Indian Army has revised the profile of its Artillery regiment, with focus on a mix of mobility and augmented long-range firepower. The Army expects to achieve its target of converting the entire artillery to medium 155 mm gun systems by 2042, a defence source in the know said.

Libya investigates dams’ collapse after flood killed over 11,000

Libyan authorities have opened an investigation into the collapse of two dams that caused a devastating flood in a coastal city as rescue teams searched for bodies on September 16, nearly a week after the deluge killed more than 11,000 people.

Special U.N. summit, protests, week of talk turn up heat on fossil fuels and global warming

As a record-smashin g and deadly hot summer draws to a close, the United Nations and the city that hosts it are focusing on climate change and the burning of coal, oil and natural gas that causes it. It features a special U.N. summit and a week of protests and talk-heavy events involving leaders from business, health, politics and the arts. Even a royal prince — William — is getting in on the action.

Neeraj Chopra finishes 2nd in Diamond League Final

Olympic and world champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra failed to defend his Diamond League champion’s title as he finished second with a modest performance of 83.80m here on Saturday.

Asia Cup 2023 Final: India and Sri Lanka to battle it out for continental supremacy

The curse of the Asia Cup has persisted. It’s not going to be India versus Pakistan, in sync with the tournament’s 39-year history. Nevertheless, with the World Cup less than three weeks away, there will be much more at stake than bragging about the continental supremacy when India take on Sri Lanka in what is expected to be a scintillating Sunday.

