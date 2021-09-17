Morning Digest: LAC issues must be resolved, EAM Jaishankar tells Wang Yi in Dushanbe; hundreds of children hospitalised with symptoms of viral infection in Bengal; and more

A select list of stories to read before you start your day

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Thursday, September 16, 2021, conveyed to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi that progress in the disengagement process in eastern Ladakh was essential for restoration of peace and tranquillity and that it is the basis for the development of overall ties.

Hundreds of children across several districts of north Bengal have been hospitalised with symptoms of viral infection. Reports that at least six children have died in the past few days — three in Jalpaiguri, two in Malda and one in Uttar Dinjapur — have spread fear and panic in the State.

India has been told that the Afghan Hindu individual kidnapped in Kabul is an Indian national. Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday India is verifying all the information regarding the person.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council has a packed agenda when it convenes here on Friday, with well over a dozen weighty issues for its consideration, including the extension of tax relief granted for COVID-19 related essentials and initiating talks on bringing petroleum products under the GST regime.

Paving the way for a major clean-up of bad loans in the banking system, the Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a ₹30,600-crore guarantee programme for securities to be issued by the newly incorporated ‘bad bank’ for taking over and resolving non-performing assets (NPAs) amounting to ₹2 lakh crore.

China on Thursday cited a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution issued after the 1998 nuclear tests to question India’s missile programme amid reports of an upcoming test for the Agni-V intercontinental ballistic missile.

Accusing the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) of “criminal culpability” in trying to fudge India’s COVID-19 data to spin a “false narrative” in favour of the Narendra Modi government, the Congress on September 16 demanded a criminal investigation against the Prime Minister, former Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, and senior officials of the ICMR.

New COVID-19 cases have reduced overall across India and even in Kerala, but Mizoram remained a State of concern, said V.K. Paul, (member) Health, Niti Aayog. “Mizoram is a State of concern even though we are seeing a declining trend of new cases across India and even in Kerala. In the coming two to three months, we have to maintain caution against any upsurge in COVID-19 cases. We request everyone to remain careful in the coming quarter. We’re happy to see the number of cases stabilising,” he said.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday, September 16, 2021, said his ministry was looking to adopt new technologies for construction of roads and cut down on the use of steel and cement.

The BJP will launch 20-day outreach from September 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday, to continue till October 7, including a massive push to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination drives across the country in what the party is terming a part of its “Sewa and Samarpan” (service and commitment) campaign.

The Lieutenant Governor’s administration on Thursday further toughened the process of issuance of passports to around 4.5 lakh employees in Jammu and Kashmir by making the Vigilance department’s clearance mandatory, besides the other police verifications.

China on Thursday hit out at the new partnership announced by Australia, the U.K. and the U.S., saying it would “undermine” regional peace and “intensify” an arms race. Beijing particularly slammed the announcement of provision of nuclear-powered submarines to Australia under the military pact, which has been seen by many observers as being aimed, at least in part, to respond to China’s growing military footprint in the region.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran will open India’s challenge against the 419th-ranked Otto Virtanen in the Davis Cup tie against Finland, on the indoor hard courts of the Espoo Metro Arena, on Friday. “We are happy that our No.1 player, Prajnesh will play the first match. If he plays to potential, we should have a 1-0 lead, which can put their No.1 player under pressure. We are happy with the draw,” said the Indian team captain Rohit Rajpal.