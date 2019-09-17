Morning digest: Will meet India, Pakistan PMs soon, says Trump; Farooq Abdullah confined to one room, and more

Drone strikes on Saudi facility lead to jump in crude prices, but supplies to India will not be affected

Drone attacks last week on Saudi Arabia’s crude processing facility, the largest in the world, have impacted half of the country’s crude oil production and about 5% of the world supply. Following the attacks, on Monday, Global Brent crude futures shot up more than 20% to $66.91 per barrel. However, allaying Indian fears, Saudi Aramco officials have told oil companies that the attacks would not result in a shortage of supplies, the Ministry of Petroleum has said.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah confined to one room

National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament (MP) from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, will be confined to a single room in his multi-storey house located on Srinagar’s high-profile Gupkar Road, hours after Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, approved his detention under the Public Safety Act (PSA). With the PSA slapped on Dr. Abdullah to formalise his arrest after 43 days of house detention, the police also started a process to seal all other rooms in his residence and evict the family cook, who had been with him during his house detention.

Communication blockade in J&K: Scientists step in to assist students who missed deadlines

The communication blockade in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) has affected many students and research scholars from the State who have missed deadlines for online applications for courses and scholarships in foreign universities. Syed Mubarak Hussain, a U.S.-based neuroscientist and the founder-director of JKScientists, a group representing over 7,000 students, scientists, and engineers from the State, is coordinating with an Indian scientist to help the candidates tide over the crisis amid the prolonged Internet shutdown in the Kashmir Valley.

Tabrez Ansari’s wife threatens fast-unto-death

Keeping the pressure on the Jharkhand administration, Sahista Pervez, wife of Tabrez Ansari, the lynching victim, on Monday threatened to sit on a fast-unto-death if she was not supplied copies of the post-mortem report and reports by the team of doctors, who had treated her husband.

Congress to discuss slowdown with Opposition parties

The Congress is likely to convene a meeting of Opposition parties to discuss the economic crisis. It will be the first such meeting, outside Parliament, after their defeat in the Lok Sabha election. The date has not been fixed, but the Congress has started consultations on the contours. As former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram is in judicial custody in corruption cases, the party is turning to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh to formulate its position on the economic issues, sources say.

Dalit MP denied entry into Gollarahatti in Tumakuru

Former Minister and MP for Chitradurga A. Narayanaswamy faced humiliating moments after he was denied entry into a Gollarahatti (settlement of Golla community) of Pemmanahalli in Pavagada taluk of Tumakuru district on Monday.

Mr. Narayanaswamy went to visit the Gollarahatti along with four doctors of Narayana Hrudayalaya and two persons from Biocon, Bengaluru, around 5.30 p.m. Some of the people of the Gollarahatti told him not to come inside as he belonged to a Scheduled Caste community and as per their tradition, people from Scheduled Castes were not allowed entry.

Turkish award for activist who survived assault by coal mafia

Meghalaya-based rights activist Agnes Kharshiing, who survived an assault by the coal mafia almost a year ago, received the 11th International Hrant Dink Award along with Turkish activist against male violence Nebahat Akkoç. Often referred to as the “woman who chases trucks ferrying illegally-mined coal”, Ms. Kharshiing and her associate Amita Sangma were on November 8, 2018, assaulted by a mob during one of their many “surveillance” trips to Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills, a district rich in coal and limestone. The award committee said Ms. Kharshiing, 59, was chosen for “defending the rights of the poor, women, children and disadvantaged groups where she lives as well as for environmental rights”

Fuel prices may rise by up to ₹5 a litre

Prices of petroleum products like petrol and diesel are likely to go up by up to ₹5 a litre each over the course of the next few days as international crude oil prices shot up after the drone attack on Saudi Aramco’s facility at Abqaiq. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) will have to increase the retail product prices in a fortnight. Besides, the sharp jump in global crude prices may also put pressure on refining margins amid slowing demand, increasing the OMCs’ prospects of making losses.

Trump says Iran appears to be culprit for Saudi oil attacks, but is in no hurry to respond

U.S. President Donald Trump said on September 16 that it looked like Iran was responsible for attacks over the weekend on Saudi Arabian oil plants, but he was in no rush to respond and was still trying to find out who was behind the strikes. Mr. Trump said the United States had a lot of options to respond to the attacks, but declined to say what measures he was considering. He added that, while the United States could help, he had not promised protection to Riyadh.

No breakthrough in Johnson’s Brexit talks with EU’s Juncker

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker held their first face-to-face talks on Monday, without any visible signs of a breakthrough on an elusive Brexit deal. The European Commission said after the meeting that Britain had yet to offer any “legally operational” solutions to the issue of the Irish border, the main roadblock to a deal.