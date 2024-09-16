Donald Trump safe after Secret Service opens fire at suspected person with firearm near his golf club

Donald Trump was the target of “what appears to be an attempted assassination” at his golf club in West Palm Beach, Florida, the FBI said, just nine weeks after the Republican presidential nominee survived another attempt on his life. The former president said he was safe and well, and authorities held a man in custody. U.S. Secret Service agents posted a few holes up from where Trump was playing noticed the muzzle of an AK-style rifle sticking through the shrubbery that lines the course, roughly 400 yards away.

‘One Nation, One Election’ to be implemented in this government’s tenure

The concept of simultaneous elections for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies, referred to as “One Nation, One Election” will be implemented within the current term of the Narendra Modi government, sources said, hoping for support from political parties across the board, especially partners in the National Democratic Alliance. The census exercise, not undertaken since 2011, will also begin soon, senior government sources said.

Long range rockets found with Manipur groups; MHA-constituted committee conducts inquiry

The latest additions to the arsenal of warring Kuki-Zo and Meitei groups in Manipur, which are crude, unguided rockets with potential ranges of up to 5-6 km, has created a flutter in the security establishment. The Ministry of Home Affairs has constituted a multi-stakeholder expert committee to investigate the incident which has wider ramifications, according to sources in the security establishment. The rockets are in addition to the hexacopter drones which both sides have now acquired to drop bombs and rocket propelled grenades (RPG), in a significant escalation of the crisis which began in May 2023.

I&B Ministry bets big on Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning -powered dashboard to analyse news stories

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry is planning to introduce an Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)-powered integrated dashboard with the capability to analyse recent news stories for forecasting emerging trends. The tool is expected to enhance the Ministry’s ability to swiftly respond to such trends. An AI&ML-based platform for multilingual translation and voice localisation will also be developed to facilitate efficient public dissemination of information about government initiatives.

Kolkata rape and murder case: Braving heavy rain in Kolkata, protestors continue agitation for justice

Protests continued in Kolkata for the 36th day, demanding justice for the woman doctor who was raped and killed at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital last month. Even amidst pouring rain, protesting resident doctors, senior doctors, and common people from all walks of life took to the streets to continue their agitation . The West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front carried out a maha micchil (massive protest rally) from Salt Lake Central Park to the headquarters of the State Health Department at Swasthya Bhawan and reiterated their five main demands.

Bomb blast at Manipur Minister’s house, Internet ban extended

A bomb exploded at the house of Manipur’s Transport Minister Khashim Vashum in Ukhrul town, about 80 km northeast of the State’s capital Imphal. The Minister was away in Imphal when the incident happened in the Naga-dominated headquarters of the Ukhrul district. The Meitei-dominated Imphal Valley, meanwhile, remained tense but incident-free. The Manipur government extended the suspension of Internet and mobile data services, including Very Small Aperture Terminal and virtual private network services, in these three districts and the two others – Bishnupur and Kakching – till September 20.

India sends assistance to flood-hit Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam

India launched Operation Sadbhav to provide humanitarian assistance and disaster relief to Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam that have been hit by severe flooding caused by Typhoon Yagi. India has committed $1mn worth of flood relief assistance to Vietnam and $1,00,000 worth of assistance to Laos, the Ministry of External Affairs announced. Following this, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have swung into action deploying ships and aircraft to ferry the assistance.

Maharashtra assembly election likely in second week of November: Eknath Shinde

Dropping hints about the upcoming Assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde told press persons at his residence ‘Varsha’ that it would likely be held in the second week of November and preferably in two phases. “Elections are likely to be held in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and a good strike rate will be the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies. The seat-sharing will be finalised in the coming 8 to 10 days,” he said.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar targets Rahul Gandhi over quota remark, says it shows ‘anti-constitutional mindset’

In a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on “ending reservations”, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that such comments by a person holding a constitutional post show an “anti-constitutional mindset”. “A person from a constitutional post saying on a foreign land that reservation should be ended underscores the same anti-constitutional mindset. The baton of prejudices against reservation has been handed over. It is the same old anti-constitutional mindset,” he said without taking the name of Gandhi, leader of opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Engineer Rashid’s AIP and former Jamaat members join hands for J&K Assembly polls

In a significant political development, the Awami Ittehad Party headed by Lok Sabha member Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer and former members of Jamaat-e-Islami have come together in a strategic alliance for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls. “A joint meeting was held today in which the AIP delegation was led by AIP Supremo and chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, while the JEI delegation was led by Ghulam Qadir Wani.

Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J&K’s Poonch

An encounter broke out in a remote village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district when security forces launched a cordon and search operation following information about the presence of terrorists, an official said. Acting on a tip off, a joint search operation was launched by the police and Army in the Pathanateer area near Gursai top in Mendhar sub-division on Saturday evening, the security official said.

Study shows Chennai’s air pollution far exceeds WHO standards

As cities continue to grow, the complexity of managing air quality has increased, prompting the question if existing strategies and standards are enough to cope with the worsening air pollution crisis. A recent Greenpeace study analysing air pollution trends in 2023 across 10 cities in South Indian States reveals that Chennai’s monthly average PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) levels are four to seven times higher, and PM 10 (coarse particulate matter) levels are three to six times higher, compared to WHO annual guidelines.

Iran two years after Mahsa Amini: persecution and defiance

Persecution of bereaved relatives. Impunity for perpetrators. Rampant executions and infighting among the opposition. A bleak picture confronts opponents of Iran’s clerical authorities two years after a protest movement erupted that they hoped would be a turning point in the four-and-a-half-decade history of the Islamic republic. Activists and exiles still hope that the protests sparked by the September 16, 2022 death in custody of Mahsa Amini — an Iranian Kurd arrested for allegedly violating the dress code for women — left an indelible mark on Iran and that her tragic death aged 22 was not in vain.