Morning digest: Trump to attend PM Modi event in Houston, oil prices surge as Saudi attack disrupts output, and more

Trump to join PM Modi in Houston to address 50,000 Indian-Americans, says White House

U.S. President Donald Trump will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Houston’s mega “Howdy, Modi!” event on September 22, the White House said on September 15. More than 50,000 Indian-Americans from across the U.S. have registered for the event. This is for the first time in recent history that the leaders of the two largest democracies would be addressing a joint rally anywhere in the world.

Oil prices surge as attack on Saudi facility disrupts output

An attack on Saudi Arabia’s largest oil processing plant pushed crude prices sharply higher Monday, though its longer-term impact depends on how long production is disrupted and the attack’s future implications. U.S. crude oil jumped $5.61 per barrel, or 10.2%, to $60.46 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

At least eight dead, 37 missing as boat capsizes in flooded Godavari

In a major tragedy in Andhra Pradesh, a private boat carrying tourists to Papikondalu capsized in the Godavari near Katchuluru village of East Godavari district on September 15, leaving at least eight dead and over 37 missing. National Disaster Response Force teams continued the search for survivors through the night. The Navy has deployed a Dornier aircraft to assist the rescue operations.

Voices grow louder against Amit Shah’s Hindi push

Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion that Hindi, as the most spoken language, could work to unite the country continued to draw sharp reaction from the Opposition parties. The comments were contrary to spirit of Constitution, said CPI(M), in a statement. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the move as a planned attempt to trigger a controversy and divert attention from real issues.

Godavari boat tragedy exposes serious safety lapses

Despite frequent boat accidents in the Godavari and Krishna rivers claiming several lives, no precautionary measures are being taken to prevent them. According to officials, many private boat operators don’t follow the rules prescribed by the Indian Registration of Shipping and the Inland Vessels Act, 1917. Only a few boats operating in the two rivers possess fitness certificates as per the Public Canals and Ferry Act, 1890.

Survey of India to deploy 300 drones for mapping country

India’s oldest scientific department, the Survey of India (SoI) — historically tasked with mapping the country — will for the first time rely on drones to map the country. Other than unprecedented detail, a consequence of the mapping will be creating high resolution maps of land in villages facilitating the digitisation of land titles in villages, according to officials involved with the survey.

Illegal detention of children in J&K: Supreme Court to hear plea filed by activists

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a petition filed by two child rights activists seeking clarity in reports that children are being illegally detained by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, undergoing a period of lockdown following the reading down of Article 370.

Vulture culture: How the bird was saved from extinction

The number of vultures in the country declined from 40 million in the 1980s to a few thousand by 2009. What was the major reason behind the vulture population getting nearly wiped out? What role do Vulture Care Centre (VCC) and ulture Conservation and Breeding Centres (VCBC) play in saving the species from extinction?

Top Democrats tell Trump gun bill must include universal background checks

Democrats in Congress told Republican President Donald Trump on September 15 that “any gun control legislation that falls short of universal background checks for gun sales will not get the job done.” In the aftermath of a series of mass shootings in August that killed more than 30 people, Mr. Trump has been discussing potential legislation with lawmakers in both parties.

Ashes: England win fifth and final Test to square series, Australia retain urn

England crushed Australia by 135 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test to level the series at 2-2, ending their historic World Cup-winning season on a high. Victory for the home side at the Oval means the Ashes ends in a draw for the first time since 1972, although holders Australia retain the urn.

First T20 International between India and SA abandoned due to rain

The first T20 international between India and South Africa was abandoned on Sunday in Dharamsala without a ball being bowled due to heavy downpour that left a near capacity crowd disappointed. The second T20 International will be played at Mohali on September 18 while the third and final game will be held in Bengaluru on September 22.