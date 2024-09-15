U.S. calls on India to banning Russian state media network RT; Ministry of External Affairs officials say not relevant to us

As the U.S. ramped up its efforts to ban and block Russian state media network RT globally, sources tell The Hindu that U.S. officials have spoken to the Ministry of External Affairs about joining their actions against what they call “Russian disinformation”, by revoking accreditations and designating their journalists under the “Foreign Missions Act” . However, while the Ministry has been silent on the issue, government officials said that the debate on sanctions is not relevant to India, while a former diplomat said that banning media organisations showed “double standards” by Western countries.

CBI arrests police officer, R.G. Kar principal in Kolkata rape and murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested Tala police station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal and former principal of R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) Sandip Kumar Ghosh on charges of tampering with evidence and delaying filing of FIR in connection with the rape and murder of a woman doctor at RGKMCH in Kolkata. Dr. Ghosh remains in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on September 2 on charges of financial irregularities in the institution.

Impasse continues as protesting doctors refuse to meet CM Mamata without live-streaming

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the agitating doctors, who had arrived at her residence in Kolkata for talks, to join the meeting, amid their demand for live-streaming of the discussions. The meeting between Ms. Banerjee and the agitating junior doctors who are protesting over the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident did not take place at the scheduled time as the medics remained adamant on live-streaming of the talks.

Family, friends and comrades bid final adieu to Sitaram Yechury

Family, friends, admirers, and comrades bid a final adieu to Sitaram Yechury, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary on Saturday, as his mortal remains were brought to the party headquarters for people from all walks of life to pay their last respects. At 3:30 p.m., he left the party office for one last time, with a winding trail of mourners following in the wake of the funeral cortege, holding his photographs and raising slogans.

Modi terms Congress ‘most dishonest and deceitful party’ in the country

Stepping up the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaigning in Haryana, where the Assembly election is scheduled for October 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, terming it “the most dishonest and deceitful party in the country”. Mr. Modi also took a jibe at Congress-ruled States. “The Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh two years ago by making false promises. Government employees are resorting to strike to get their salaries. Youth are not being recruited. The situation has come down to shutting schools and colleges. The Congress had promised to give ₹1,500 to women but thousands of women are still waiting. Besides, several public welfare schemes started by the previous BJP government have now been stopped,” the PM alleged.

One dies of suspected Nipah in Kerala’s Malappuram, final test result awaited

In less than two months after a schoolboy died of Nipah at Pandikkad in Malappuram district, yet another case of the infection surfaced at Naduvath, near Wandoor, hardly 10 km from Pandikkad. The test result of a 23-year-old man who died at a private hospital at Perinthalmanna on Monday last was found positive. The man, a student in Bengaluru, had been admitted at Perinthalmanna hospital with jaundice symptoms. His blood sample tested at Government Medical College, Kozhikode, found him positive for Nipah virus. However, the Health department is awaiting result from the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for final confirmation.

Curfew relaxation withdrawn in Manipur districts after women’s protest

Three district administrations in Manipur’s Imphal Valley withdrew a partial curfew relaxation following a large gathering of women outside a police station to protest the critical injury suffered by a pregnant woman during the students’ unrest on Tuesday (September 10, 2024) . The curfew in the Imphal East, Imphal West , and Bishnupur districts had been relaxed for 11 hours on Saturday (September 13, 2024).

Trump pledges to deport Haitians from Ohio city; Biden calls for attacks to stop

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump pledged to conduct mass deportations of Haitian immigrants from the Ohio city of Springfield shortly after President Joe Biden called on the attacks on the community to cease. The city for days has found itself at the centre of a social media maelstrom after right-wing agitators latched onto false claims that Haitian arrivals were eating household pets. The majority of the 15,000 Haitians in Springfield are there legally. Trump’s longstanding pledge to conduct mass deportations usually refers to those in the country illegally.

Chhattisgarh to introduce medical education in Hindi from 2024-25

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced that the State would introduce medical education in Hindi across its government medical colleges. Making the announcement at a press conference at his residence office, Mr. Sai said it would be implemented from the academic year 2024-25. “MBBS courses will be available in Hindi. Necessary textbooks in Hindi will be provided to students as per the directives given to the Health Department,” said the Chief Minister.

Three militants killed in Baramulla operation, searches underway in Kishtwar in J&K

Security forces have killed three unidentified militants in north Kashmir’s Baramulla during an anti-militancy operation. In Kishtwar, a search operation is underway against hiding militants, who opened fire and killed two soldiers on Friday afternoon. Doda district is adjacent to Kishtwar where security forces have engaged a group hiding militants in firefights in upper reaches since Friday afternoon.

Centre sets up surveillance mechanism in the wake of ‘undiagnosed fever’ claiming 15 lives in Gujarat’s Kutch

In the wake of an undiagnosed fever claiming 15 lives in Gujarat’s Kutch, the Union Health Ministry has set up a surveillance mechanism to immediately respond to such outbreaks, official sources said. They said points of entry such as airports, land ports and seaports are also being monitored for the disease. The government has established an effective surveillance mechanism through the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), IHIP network, and also through the One Health Mission to immediately respond to any such outbreaks, according to the sources.

Government’s subsidised onion sale brings relief, prices drop in major cities

The government’s subsidised onion sale initiative, launched on September 5, has led to price drops in major cities within days, the consumer affairs ministry said. In Delhi, retail onion price fell from ₹60 to ₹55 per kg, while Mumbai saw a decrease from ₹61 to ₹56 per kg. In Chennai, the retail price reduced from ₹65 to ₹58 per kg, the ministry said in a statement. The government initiated the sale of onions at a subsidised rate of ₹35 per kg through mobile vans and outlets of NCCF and NAFED.

Water leakage in Taj Mahal’s main dome post heavy rainfall raises concerns

Water leakage has been reported at the Taj Mahal, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Agra which witnessed constant rain for the past three days. Videos of the submerged garden within the premises of the iconic structure went viral on social media raising concerns. The Archaeological Survey of India authorities said that there is no damage to the heritage structure even as the garden adjacent to the 17th century mausoleum remains submerged. The ASI carried out an inspection of the 17th century structure with drone cameras to a certain if any damages caused.

Six weeks post pregnancy not enough to regain medical fitness, says Delhi HC, asking Centre to review CAPF guidelines

Women seeking to join the Central Armed Police Forces are given only six weeks to lose weight and regain medical fitness after a pregnancy. Deeming this period insufficient, the Delhi High Court has directed the Union government to review its guidelines on the matter. “This period of six weeks envisaged under the Guidelines to enable a female candidate to regain her medical fitness after going through a pregnancy, in our considered opinion, is extremely short,” said a Bench of Justice Rekha Palli and Justice Shalinder Kaur. They noted that “it may not always be possible for a female candidate, who has undergone a pregnancy, to regain her complete medical fitness and lose the weight within six weeks which she may have gained during nine months of her pregnancy”.

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin says there will be change in Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, on return to Chennai from the U.S., said there would be a change in the State Cabinet. “There will be no gap between the DMK’s words and actions (sonnathai seivom). The party is celebrating its 75th anniversary. There will certainly be a situation that will fulfil your expectation,” he told reporters at the Chennai Airport.

