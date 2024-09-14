India broadens dialogue with Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh

In a bid to regularise ties with Bangladesh after the Sheikh Hasina-led government fell last month, India has gradually broadened its engagement with the interim government in Dhaka led by Chief Adviser Mohammed Yunus.

BJP seeks excise policy case “accused” Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation; Opposition denounces Centre’s misuse of probe agencies

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday sought Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation, pointing out that he was released on conditional bail and continued to be an accused in the excise policy case, while the Opposition parties charged the Centre of misusing investigating agencies.

Panel on Manipur strife has to give report by November 20: MHA

The three-member Commission of Inquiry (CoI) notified last year by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to probe the Manipur ethnic violence has been asked to submit its report to the Central government as soon as possible, but not later than November 20.

Two soldiers killed, 2 injured in gunfight with terrorists in J&K’s Kishtwar

Two Army personnel, including a junior commissioned officer (JCO), were killed and an equal number injured in an encounter with terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, security officials said on Friday.(September 13, 2024).

Govt slashes export duty on onion to 20 pc

The export duty on onions has been halved to 20% from 40% imposed in May, as per a notification issued by the Revenue Department. The duty cut comes hours after the Commerce Ministry scrapped the $550 per tonne Minimum Export Price condition for permitting overseas onion shipments.

Bail to Arvind Kejriwal: Justice Bhuyan criticises ‘arrest first’ attitude

Supreme Court judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, distinguished between an investigating agency’s power to arrest with the need to arrest, saying deprivation of the personal liberty of an individual by throwing him into jail “scars forever”

EAM Jaishankar reveals his father was on hijacked flight in 1984

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday (September 13, 2024) revealed that his father was on a hijacked flight in 1984 and said he had a unique window on “both sides” in such situations— the perspective of family members and those in the government.

Home Minister inaugurates National Security Strategy Conference

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated a two-day National Security Strategies Conference on Friday (September 13, 2024), to chalk out solutions to emerging national security challenges through discussions with the States’ top police leadership, the Central Armed Police Forces, and intelligence agencies.

Food, water and online deliveries – support pours in for Kolkata’s protesting doctors

With junior doctors continuing their protest near the Swastha Bhawan, West Bengal’s Health Department headquarters, in Kolkata for the fourth day, civil society groups and common people have come forward lending support to the protesters by providing food and other supplies.

Centre to identify two lakh dirty spots for cleanliness in time-bound manner

The Centre will identify two lakh very difficult and dirty spots across the country and ensure their time-bound and result-oriented transformation as part of its flagship Swacchha Bharat Mission.

SIT files third chargesheet against Prajwal Revanna

The Special Investigation Team on Friday, September 13, filed its third chargesheet against the former member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, charging him with raping a worker from his party, Janata Dal (Secular), allegedly between January 2020 and December 2023.

Two lakh for kin of patients dying due to ‘disruption’ of health services: Bengal government

A day after the talks between protesting resident doctors and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee failed over the insistence of the doctors to live-stream the discussion, the State government on Friday (September 13, 2024) announced a financial relief to families whose kin have died due to “disruption” of health services.

Tamil Nadu restaurant owner’s apology to Union Finance Minister draws criticism from political parties

A video of a leading Coimbatore-based restaurateur apologising to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for having raised issues related to the different rates of Goods and Services Tax (GST) for sweets, savouries, and bakery products at a meeting has drawn criticism from opposition leaders.

India dominates South Asian junior athletics meet

As expected, India dominated the South Asian junior athletics meet which concluded here on Friday, bagging a total of 48 medals (21 gold, 22 silver and five bronze medals). Sri Lanka finished second with nine gold, nine silver and 17 bronze. Bangladesh came third with three bronze medals.

